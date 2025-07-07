Political opinion: Portsmouth MP backs Labour government’s transformative Infrastructure Strategy

City MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed Labour’s announcement of £725bn for long-term funding for maintenance and major projects.

The money comes as part of the recent Infrastructure Strategy, a long-term plan for how the government will invest in infrastructure and ensure that funding is spent effectively and efficiently, marking a new approach to how projects are planned and delivered.

The soaring maintenance backlog which has left our schools, colleges, hospitals and courts in a state of disrepair will be turned around as part of the government’s landmark 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy.

This government is committed to doing things differently to deliver infrastructure and fix the failures of the past.

Investments include in Portsea Island coastal flood defence schemes which will receive £13.8 million and protect 1,081 homes. 58 schools in the region will also be part of the School Rebuilding Programme.

The Strategy provides the certainty and stability needed to attract investment, boosting British supply chains and jobs, and takes a joined-up view to improve planning and delivery across all types of infrastructure.

It will also encourage inward investment by providing a long-term vision that gives investors the confidence and certainty they need to truly commit funding to projects, creating job opportunities and boosting living standards for people across the country, delivering on the Plan for Change.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“I’m welcoming the Infrastructure Strategy because it is about investing in Britain’s renewal – to improve lives, enhance public services, and create the conditions for growth in Portsmouth. “This funding that this government has put towards rebuilding our schools, hospitals, transport infrastructure, and deliver on our promise of 1.5m new homes. “I’m very grateful that Portsmouth is finally getting the support it needs after 14 years of chaos and underinvestment.”