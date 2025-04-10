Political opinion: Stephen Morgan MP welcomes pay rise to Portsmouth workers as wages increase for over 100,000 in the South East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 100,000 workers across the South East region, including Portsmouth, will see their pay packets increase, as the Labour Government’s rise in the minimum wage has come into effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This April the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rose to £12.21 for those 21 and over, and £10 for those aged 18-20.

The change to the law means that the average eligible full-time worker could be up to £1,400 a year better off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, more than 3 million workers will benefit from the increase.

Stephen Morgan MP

For those aged 18-20, the increase could be worth up to £2,500 after tax, as the government works to narrow the gap between age bands.

In the South East, it was estimated that 109,718 workers will benefit from the rise. By the time the Tories left government, the average worker was around £700 worse off than they were in 2010.

Labour’s Plan for Change is raising living standards, with the Office for National Statistics confirming that living standards are currently growing at their fastest rate in two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From next week the State Pension will also rise, meaning 12 million pensioners will gain up to £470 each. This comes alongside other measures this month, including an increase in the Carer’s Allowance, an extension of saving support for low-income households, and the rollout of free breakfast clubs to benefit hard working families.

Commenting, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South said:

“This Labour government has been working tirelessly since the election to deliver the change Portsmouth people have voted for and needed for so long. “By increasing the minimum wage, we have been able to provide this change to Portsmouth people “These changes are putting more money in millions of people’s pockets, alongside giving the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation. “It’s Labour’s Plan for Change in action, and we will go further by kickstarting economic growth, to make everyone in Portsmouth better off.”

Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government said:

“We are acting to give millions of lower paid workers the pay-rise they deserve “Labour promised to Make Work Pay and improve living standards in every part of the country, and we are doing exactly that.”