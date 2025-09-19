Polling day confirmed for Paulsgrove by-election on 23 October

Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

A by-election will take place in the Paulsgrove ward in October following the resignation of Councillor Brian Madgwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The election, scheduled for Thursday 23 October, will decide a new councillor to serve until May 2026. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Nominations for candidates are now open and will close at 4pm on Friday 26 September. The full list of candidates will be published on Monday 29 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the only confirmed candidates are Joe Standen for Reform UK and Thomas Hoare for the Conservatives.

Residents must be registered to vote by midnight on Tuesday 7 October. Applications for postal votes close at 5pm on Wednesday 8 October, while proxy vote applications must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday 15 October.

Voters will need to show valid photo ID at polling stations. Further details are available from the Electoral Commission and Portsmouth City Council.

Postal voters can return their ballot by post or hand deliver it to a polling station or the Civic Offices. Hand-delivered postal votes must be accompanied by a completed return form, otherwise they will be rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Madgwick, of the Portsmouth Independent Party (PIP), announced his resignation on 10 September.

Paulsgrove ward has three seats in total. The remaining two are held by fellow PIP councillor Chris Dike and George Madgwick, now leader of the Reform UK group, who led PIP until 23 July this year.

In the May 2023 elections, all three PIP candidates secured around 50 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives finishing as runners-up.

The official Notice of Election and further information can be viewed on the Portsmouth City Council website.