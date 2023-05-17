New statistics from the market research firm YouGov reveal that the home secretary remains deeply unpopular. The British public has her net favourability score has fallen to -38, from a figure of -35 the previous week.

Only 14 per cent of Britons have a favourable view of Ms Braverman, with 52 per cent having an unfavourable opinion. She has a -14 net favourability score from those who voted for the Conservatives in the 2019 general election, YouGov said.

Suella Braverman at the National Conservatism Conference on May 15, 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick warned Ms Braverman that she should ‘concentrate on the job’ of being home secretary, as she has faced controversy over her rhetoric when discussing migrants, refugees and branding those who case disruptive protests as the ‘wokerati’.

Mr Jenrick told Sky News: ‘I am saying to the home secretary, she has got a big job to do. I know she wants to do it. I think getting on and doing that job is exactly where she needs to be.’

Protestors disrupted Ms Braverman during her speech at the National Conservatism conference on Monday – being booted out of the hall as they hurled questions at the politician. The home secretary said they were similar to the Labour Party shadow cabinet in a dismissive quip.