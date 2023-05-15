The home secretary and Fareham MP was addressing the audience at the National Conservatism conference today. A pair of disgruntled protestors made their voices heard.

Ms Braverman had barely begun speaking when a man in the middle row stood up and identified himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion (XR). He was quickly booted out of the hall by security as he called out questions to the politician.

Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman speaks during the National Conservatism Conference at The Emmanuel Centre on May 15, 2023 in London, England.

Moments later, a woman stood up and started asking the Home Secretary questions before she too was ejected from the building. Amid rounds of applause, Ms Braverman said: ‘Anyone else?

‘It’s audition day for the shadow cabinet.’ The home secretary has come under intense scrutiny over her assertive language about immigration – refusing to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Conservative Party’s rhetoric on migration is akin to messages used by the Nazis with the use of words such as swarm and invasion.

Downing Street said the politician’s recent comments on cutting migration is in line with the government’s approach. Ms Braverman argued that there is ‘no good reason’ the UK cannot train its own workforce of lorry drivers and fruit pickers and stress the need for overall immigration to the UK to come down.