Protestors including one from Extinction Rebellion booted out of conference after interrupting Suella Braverman speech
Two people who challenged Suella Braverman during her speech were hauled out of a conference hall.
The home secretary and Fareham MP was addressing the audience at the National Conservatism conference today. A pair of disgruntled protestors made their voices heard.
Ms Braverman had barely begun speaking when a man in the middle row stood up and identified himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion (XR). He was quickly booted out of the hall by security as he called out questions to the politician.
Moments later, a woman stood up and started asking the Home Secretary questions before she too was ejected from the building. Amid rounds of applause, Ms Braverman said: ‘Anyone else?
‘It’s audition day for the shadow cabinet.’ The home secretary has come under intense scrutiny over her assertive language about immigration – refusing to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Conservative Party’s rhetoric on migration is akin to messages used by the Nazis with the use of words such as swarm and invasion.
Downing Street said the politician’s recent comments on cutting migration is in line with the government’s approach. Ms Braverman argued that there is ‘no good reason’ the UK cannot train its own workforce of lorry drivers and fruit pickers and stress the need for overall immigration to the UK to come down.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘She continues to represent the UK Government views on all issues relating to the Home Office, as you would expect.’ The spokesman added that the government wants to see employers make long-term investments into the domestic workforce.