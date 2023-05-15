News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Protestors including one from Extinction Rebellion booted out of conference after interrupting Suella Braverman speech

Two people who challenged Suella Braverman during her speech were hauled out of a conference hall.

By Freddie Webb
Published 15th May 2023, 14:41 BST- 2 min read

The home secretary and Fareham MP was addressing the audience at the National Conservatism conference today. A pair of disgruntled protestors made their voices heard.

Ms Braverman had barely begun speaking when a man in the middle row stood up and identified himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion (XR). He was quickly booted out of the hall by security as he called out questions to the politician.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Man and woman in 60s on motorbike flung onto other side of carriageway after 'horrific' crash

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman speaks during the National Conservatism Conference at The Emmanuel Centre on May 15, 2023 in London, England. Traditionalist conservatives gather for their annual conference in Central London. National Conservatism values the concepts of custom, convention and tradition over individualism. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images):Suella Braverman at the National Consertism conference on May 15. GettyLONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman speaks during the National Conservatism Conference at The Emmanuel Centre on May 15, 2023 in London, England. Traditionalist conservatives gather for their annual conference in Central London. National Conservatism values the concepts of custom, convention and tradition over individualism. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images):Suella Braverman at the National Consertism conference on May 15. Getty
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman speaks during the National Conservatism Conference at The Emmanuel Centre on May 15, 2023 in London, England. Traditionalist conservatives gather for their annual conference in Central London. National Conservatism values the concepts of custom, convention and tradition over individualism. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images):Suella Braverman at the National Consertism conference on May 15. Getty
Most Popular

Moments later, a woman stood up and started asking the Home Secretary questions before she too was ejected from the building. Amid rounds of applause, Ms Braverman said: ‘Anyone else?

‘It’s audition day for the shadow cabinet.’ The home secretary has come under intense scrutiny over her assertive language about immigration – refusing to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Conservative Party’s rhetoric on migration is akin to messages used by the Nazis with the use of words such as swarm and invasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Downing Street said the politician’s recent comments on cutting migration is in line with the government’s approach. Ms Braverman argued that there is ‘no good reason’ the UK cannot train its own workforce of lorry drivers and fruit pickers and stress the need for overall immigration to the UK to come down.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘She continues to represent the UK Government views on all issues relating to the Home Office, as you would expect.’ The spokesman added that the government wants to see employers make long-term investments into the domestic workforce.

Related topics:Suella BravermanExtinction RebellionFarehamGovernmentPrime Minister