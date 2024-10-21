Work on the phase of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme focusing on Ports Creek, also known as Portsbridge Creek, began last month (September) and will include 1.9 km of flood defences across the top of the city from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea, and then to the east across the top of Foxes Forest.

The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it which will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

Work has been ongoing to remove trees and shrubs from the area to create it. See our images of the works so far:

