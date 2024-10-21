Ports Creek: Striking images as new sea defences are created in the north of the city

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:30 BST

Striking images show the progress made so far on work to create new sea defences in the north of Portsea Island.

Work on the phase of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme focusing on Ports Creek, also known as Portsbridge Creek, began last month (September) and will include 1.9 km of flood defences across the top of the city from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea, and then to the east across the top of Foxes Forest.

The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it which will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

Work has been ongoing to remove trees and shrubs from the area to create it. See our images of the works so far:

Sea defence work at Ports Creek, protecting the north of Portsea Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161024-24)

1. Sea defence work at Ports Creek

Sea defence work at Ports Creek, protecting the north of Portsea Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161024-24) | Chris Moorhouse

The carpark next to Ports Creek off the Portsbridge roundabout is closed and is being used by the team constructing the sea defences. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161024-14)

2. Sea defence work at Ports Creek

The carpark next to Ports Creek off the Portsbridge roundabout is closed and is being used by the team constructing the sea defences. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161024-14) | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Trees and shrubs are being removed from the site to create the new sea defences

3. Sea defence work at Ports Creek

Trees and shrubs are being removed from the site to create the new sea defences | Chris Moorhouse

Sea defence work at Ports Creek, protecting the north of Portsea Island Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161024-15)

4. Sea defence work at Ports Creek

Sea defence work at Ports Creek, protecting the north of Portsea Island Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161024-15) | Chris Moorhouse

