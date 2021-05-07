An Aldi store in Gamble Road has joined Deliveroo, expanding the range of deliveries across the city. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Aldi’s store in Gamble Road is now part of the app, allowing customers within a 3.7 miles radius to order from more than 400 grocery items.

Once ordered, products are picked and packed by Aldi colleagues before being delivered by Deliveroo’s network of riders.

The trial was initially launched at eight Aldi stores across England last May, and the service is now available from around 120 branches across the UK.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: ‘We’re finding customers really value having more ways to shop at Aldi, particularly in Portsmouth.

‘That’s why we’re extending our partnership with Deliveroo to the Gamble Road store, offering Aldi’s unbeatable value to even more customers.’

