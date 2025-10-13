Portsmouth and Solent region launch film office to attract tv and film productions
Portsmouth and Hampshire have long been home to major screen productions, with the area offering a wealth of filming locations across city, coast, and countryside.
Film offices exist to support and promote screen activity in a specific area, providing services such as location scouting, permitting, and logistical coordination. They act as a single point of contact for studios and production companies, helping projects run smoothly while generating economic and cultural benefits for the local community.
In May this year, Portsmouth City Council, as part of the Solent Growth Partnership and the Partnership for South Hampshire, invited consultants to help shape the new office. Following a procurement process led by the council, FilmFixer was appointed to deliver the service. The company already manages more than 8,000 shoots a year across 15 London boroughs.
Although the Solent and South Hampshire have hosted many major productions, the absence of a coordinated film office has meant missed opportunities for the region. In 2019, production spend in the South East reached £469m.
FilmFixer will now lead the establishment of a dedicated local agency to manage filming activity, attract inward investment, boost tourism, and nurture local creative talent.
The region has already played host to high-profile productions including The Crown (Winchester), Napoleon (Portsmouth), and Tenet (Southampton). Other notable titles include Downton Abbey (Newbury) and The Beast Must Die (Isle of Wight).
In Portsmouth, Les Misérables was filmed in the Historic Dockyard, while Ryan Gosling was recently seen on South Parade Pier shooting the upcoming Project Hail Mary.
Elsewhere, Transformers: The Last Knight filmed scenes in Gosport, Gladiator featured Alice Holt Forest near Farnham, and Avengers: Age of Ultron made use of Hawley Woods.