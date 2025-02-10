Portsmouth apprenticeships offer new path into social work

Portsmouth Civic Offices

A pair of degree apprentices in children’s social care at Portsmouth City Council are realising their lifelong dreams of supporting families in their community.

Victoria Nash, a family support worker, and Sonja Renfrew, a newly qualified social worker, have shared their experiences as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025, which runs from 10 to 16 February.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “Portsmouth is fortunate to have a dedicated and loyal workforce of social care practitioners who support families every day.

"Apprenticeships enable colleagues to upskill within children’s social care to become social workers."

For those already working in children’s social care without a degree, the council offers a social work apprenticeship as a path to qualification.

Sonja began her career in London before moving to Portsmouth to work for a local charity. She joined the council in 2017 as a family mentor before progressing into education and early help work.

She said: “I moved to Portsmouth and worked with a local charity called the EC Roberts Centre. This experience inspired me to consider the apprenticeship route as the best fit for me. It is a continuation of my work with the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Victoria had started a social work diploma at university at 19 but felt she lacked life experience to complete it. After working as a family support officer, she revisited her goal of becoming a social worker.

“I have worked for Portsmouth City Council for many years in different roles that support families,” she said. “I wanted to explore my options that would allow me to work on tier four assessments. This required a formal social work qualification.”

“I have had to carefully balance my work, life, and family commitments but I have loved every moment. If you work for an internal service and want to progress by doing an apprenticeship, take the leap. I haven’t looked back since!”

While Portsmouth City Council does not advertise social work apprenticeships externally, other training routes such as the Assessed and Supported Year in Employment (ASYE) programme and the Step Up to Social Work scheme are available for those with a degree or equivalent qualification.

For more information, visit www.strongerfutures.co.uk/national-apprenticeship-week.