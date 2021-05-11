Portsmouth area politicians react to Queen's Speech with government's legislation plans

Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Steve Reid (121219-1335)

It comes as the government today put forward a raft of proposals – from stopping historic prosecutions of British soldiers to changing the planning system.

At a glance the government is planning to:

n Extend 5G coverage with new safety standards

n Tax breaks at freeports - including in the Solent

n Restrictions on prosecuting British soldiers

n Support for veterans in the Armed Forces Bill

n Police powers over protests

n Require online tech firms to tackle harmful and illegal contact

n A Victims Bill to make new rights for victims

n Introduce a zoning system for planning

n Legal duties on universities and students' unions to ensure free speech

n Pass the Environment Bill on protecting wildlife

Voter ID will also be rolled out, meaning people will have to prove who they are when they go to the polls.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward, said this is a crucial change to modernise elections.

‘I totally support the idea,’ he said.

‘To simply go to a polling station and claim you are Mrs Bloggs from Highlands Road and get to vote is archaic.

‘It’s perfectly normal to use ID in your life, from driving licences to council tax bills. The naysayers will get over it.’

A total of 31 bills were put forward, many of which are focused on economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘I am really pleased to see a Queen’s Speech that focuses on the priorities of residents across Gosport, Hill Head, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent, including boosting educational opportunities, strengthening animal welfare, improving armed forces welfare and reforms to revitalise our high street.

‘Importantly, the bills introduced today will pave the way for the new Freeport at Portsmouth which will generate thousands of jobs across our local area and I am particularly pleased to see the introduction of the Online Safety Bill, which I have been working hard on to crack down on online harms and make the internet a safer place for all.’

But not every MP is happy with the Queen’s Speech.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, was fiercely critical of a lack of legislation to improve social care.

The Queen said social care proposals will be ‘brought forward’ – but Mr Morgan’s argument is that the government is only supplying mantras, rather than actual change.

He said: ‘The message from last week is that people are demanding and are owed real change. The government gave us yet more rhetoric and buzzwords, not a proper plan to get Britain working for working people.

‘This Queen’s Speech doesn’t put proper detail behind the rhetoric on jobs, social care, reducing violent crime and narrowing the gap between different parts of the country will be yet another wasted opportunity.