Portsmouth building could be demolished to make way for a 'sustainable' eight-flat development

A NEW eight-flat development that looks to 'promote bio-diversity' with the inclusion of bat boxes and solar panels could be built on a busy Portsmouth road.

Developers will be seeking permission to demolish an existing commercial and residential unit in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, to make way for a new 'sustainable' three-storey building that will include homes, parking and space for shops.

How the new development in Kingston Road could look. Picture: The Martin Ralph Group

If approved the new build will also provide cycle storage and aim to meet the city council's energy policy with on-site renewable energy sources.

In an application put to Portsmouth City Council, architects the Martin Ralph Group said: 'As described earlier, the eight flats will have access to the shared terrace on first floor.

'The hope is that this space can be populated with a variety of potted shrubs and plants which will be good for bees and wildlife.

'The south wall of the central staircase core that rises out of the podium could support a green wall and climbing plants.

'The upper walls of the staircase core, can also include bat and bird boxes to promote bio-diversity.

'Water butts should be located on the podium to promote water harvesting.'

Currently the site contains a hair and beauty accessory shop on the ground floor and creche and accommodation on the first floor.

The current unit at 27 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, which could be demolished for the new development. Picture: Habibur Rahman

An agent from Martin Ralph confirmed there would be the opportunity for the site's existing businesses to remain.

Two commercial units will be provided on the ground floor, with the two-bed flats on the first and second floors.

An undercroft parking garage – with ground floor spaces underneath the flats – is planned to include eight car parking spaces.

The report added: 'Future provision will be made to enable all the parking bays to be compatible with electric vehicles at the appropriate time.'

'Method of construction is to be decided, but the flats will be energy efficient. We will explore using solar panels in some way on the flat roofs.'

No affordable homes will be provided on site as the size of the development is under the council's affordable homes threshold.

A decision on the scheme will be made either by a council officer or the city's planning committee at a future date.

The applicant declined to comment.