Featuring the first approved tax site in the Solent Freeport area at Dunsbury Park, Portsmouth is a key location to establishing full ‘freeport status, which was announced at yesterday’s launch of the ‘Solent Summit’ in Southampton.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Portsmouth is integral to the launch of the Solent Freeport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business leaders from across the region attended the Solent Summit to find out more about the Solent Freeport plan.

‘Our business park Dunsbury has been granted approval as a tax site, which is the Solent Freeport’s first fully functioning, shovel-ready tax zone.

‘This means businesses can take advantage of the benefits straight away from our prime industrial and manufacturing location.

‘With approval for a customs site at Portsmouth International Port to follow shortly, the city is ready-to-go providing opportunities for businesses looking to position themselves within a Freeport area.

‘The Solent Freeport has a real opportunity to provide long term economic prosperity for both businesses and their employees, and Portsmouth is playing an essential role unlocking those opportunities.’

Establishing a freeport in the region is a key component of the Solent 2050 long-term economic strategy. It will unlock billions of pounds' worth of investment, create tens of thousands of new jobs and play a critical role in achieving national levelling up ambitions.

Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port’s director, said: ‘As the UK’s best connected port, supported by our international cargo operation Portico, we are able to provide the facilities for a customs site, enabling businesses to benefit from opportunities to bring their goods to and from the UK.

‘We’re near the city’s tax site at Dunsbury, and also linked to our neighbouring Freeport partners in the Solent region. This is a huge opportunity and we’re proud to play our part in establishing a freeport.’

Brian Johnson, Solent Freeport’s chairman, added: ‘The Solent Freeport is a once-in-a-generation opportunity which will benefit not only our region but the whole of the UK.