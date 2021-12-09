Portsmouth City Council delivers caddies to 5,500 homes in expanding food waste trial

Portsmouth City Council has delivered 5,500 extra food caddies to new streets taking the total participating in the trial to 55,000.

This is more than two thirds of the city, with the waste collected on the normal weekly rubbish collection.

Since September 2019 more than 3,000 tonnes of waste has been diverted from the incinerator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Kimberly Barrett and Cllr Dave Ashmore. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Food waste thrown away normally is incinerated – but in the trial plate scrapings and waste is used to create fertiliser and fuel.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment, said: ‘Portsmouth’s food waste trial has been going from strength to strength.

‘Residents are continually asking us when they’re getting theirs, so we're thrilled to add even more households to the trial.

‘Collectively, since the start of the trial in September 2019, we have sent over 3,000 tonnes of food waste to recycling.

‘Residents’ efforts to recycling has been extremely positive and we are committed to do whatever we can to reduce waste and recycle more.’

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and the green recovery, said: ‘We know recycling is a big issue locally and nationally, and residents are always asking us to do more.

‘Food waste is where we can make a really big difference, as it’s food waste that makes up a huge amount – up to 40 per cent – of a lot of people's weekly rubbish collection.

‘Food waste feeds climate change and we are now looking at ways to help residents not only recycle their food waste, but reduce it, too.

‘We look forward to sharing our top tips with residents in their efforts to reduce their impact on the environment.

‘Thanks to the Portsmouth communities for taking part.’

Cash used to fund the expansion is from the council’s 2021/22 capital budget.

Some 82 roads have been added across Cosham, Baffins, Milton, Fratton, Eastney, Southsea, Stamshaw, Hilsea, North End, Copnor and Drayton.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron