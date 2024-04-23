Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council is having a ‘third out’ election, meaning 14 of the 42 seats are up for grabs – one for each ward. We asked the group leaders of all the local parties to write 200 words outlining their achievements since the last election, and what they hope to achieve going forward.

Leaders were asked to write to the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers Portsmouth City Council on behalf of The News, however, some parties did not respond in time. The Liberal Democrats are currently the largest party in the council with 18 seats, Labour and Conservatives both hold eight.

Cllr Steve Pitt of the Liberal Democrats

Portsmouth voters go to the polls on May 2 Credit: Chris Loades/Association of Electoral Administrators.

Taking Portsmouth Forward is at the heart of our Liberal Democrat administration’s mission in leading our great waterfront city. Whether it is working to deliver doorstep glass and plastics collections by 2026; doubling our tree canopy cover; improving our leisure facilities including new pools at Bransbury; improving bus services and cycling and walking routes; all while protecting vital local services that people rely on, Lib Dems are committed to running Portsmouth well. We all want to see improvements on Commercial Road and we are working on that. We don’t own the shops but we will work with the retailers.

Finances are stretched after years of government cuts but we have been careful not to end up like Conservative-run Hampshire or Labour-run Southampton, both fighting off potential bankruptcy. Unlike other parties in this local election, we aren’t promising uncosted fantasies which would either mean cuts to services, a major hike in council tax, or blowing the council’s emergency funds (known as reserves) – as Southampton did.

Our top priority is supporting those struggling with the cost of living crisis when government funding stops in October and we can do that only because we manage the council’s finances well.

Cllr Charlotte Gerada of the Labour party

Labour councillors have been listening to residents, businesses and organisations about how we can make Portsmouth greener, fairer and safer for all. We’re really proud that we campaigned with Stephen Morgan MP and stroke survivors to save the vital Portsmouth Stroke Recovery Service from being cut by the Liberal Democrat-run council.

Road safety is also a major concern, which is why we’re pleased we’ve secured additional traffic calming and road safety measures, plus a £500k fund for more schemes in the coming financial year.

Portsmouth’s a great city, with brilliant assets, such as our seafront and football club, but our city is looking unclean and tired. Residents want to have pride in their streets again, with less fly-tipping, rubbish and dog-fouling. That’s why we’re thrilled about our campaign pushing for more action from the council.

We have big ambitions for our city. With the support of an incoming Labour government, we would bring buses back under local control, improve access to GPs and dentists, and regenerate our high streets. We’d do this by leasing empty shops, reforming business rates to reduce costs and would see 13,000 more neighbourhood police recruited nationwide.

Elliott Lee and Tim Sheerman-Chase, co-ordinators, Portsmouth Green Party

Over the last year, we have been putting a question mark over the status quo. As we have held the council accountable for their abysmal record on air quality and campaigned for a sensible alternative to the Tipner West Development, we know there is a different approach to decision-making, where the choices politicians make are based on benefiting the communities they serve.

This is important because political choices are made everyday; a choice to not crack down on dangerous air pollution, to not insulate homes and to not create accessible transport schemes with input from local people.

The same applies to issues residents say are most important for them: crime and social care. Of course, more money is not always the solution. Instead, it’s about finding innovative solutions to address root causes in a multi-disciplined approach

This is what can be expected from our strong and independent candidates, fighting to turn Pompey Green for the benefit of residents. We’ve already been working hard for Portsmouth and when we win, because we can win here, we’ll work harder for Portsmouth than those already in power.

Meet the candidates

All candidates were asked to send a profile, however, candidates from several parties did not respond in time. You can view a full list of candidates here.

Baffins Ward

Mark Farwell – Labour Party: Mark grew up in Leigh Park and now lives locally. He teaches sociology and political science at university. He’s an active trade unionist and worked as a community volunteer throughout the pandemic. Mark is a passionate football supporter and is secretary of the Pompey Supporters’ Trust. Mark has seen first-hand how young people have been let down by this government. Residents in Baffins are concerned about the lack of places for young people to go. Mark is pleased to have been involved with the new John Jenkins stadium development as the facilities will provide a great community resource. Baffins Pond is an important facility for people of all ages and Mark is keen to secure improvements there as well as tackling anti-social behaviour rubbish and fly-tipping in the area. If elected, Mark will hold regular drop-ins to speak to residents and take up their issues and concerns.

Darren Sanders – Liberal Democrats: I have represented the area for the last 12 years and have got stuck into the local community, chairing the Baffins Pond Association and a trustee at the Stacey Centre. In the last year alone, I helped organise the Tangier Road Christmas Market and litter picks at Cobden and Tamworth Parks. I have a record of getting things done. In the last year, I helped contribute funding for CCTV to help tackle fly-tipping, helped the Baffins Pantry move to bigger premises, made sure evening buses returned to Tangier Road, Eastern Road and Moorings Way and ensured the Council pumped out floodwater near Great Salterns. If re-elected, I will fight for a bus back to Burrfields Road and Ocean Park, work with local groups to help the area’s old and vulnerable, make sure the council delivers on promises to calm traffic on Tangier Road and work with local shops and the police to tackle shoplifting.

Bob Simmonds – The Green Party: Imagine living in a city with clean air, quieter roads and with affordable and accessible transport links. This could happen in Portsmouth, not easily or quickly, but with imagination and effort. The Green Party has well-researched policies on this, and many other issues which would improve our lives now, and more importantly the lives of future generations. More immediately I would like to see increased recycling of materials. If plastic recycling bins were as widespread as bottle banks it could lead to a huge change. Finally, in Baffins we are fortunate in having a good deal of green space. I would like to see that developed throughout Portsmouth, eventually to create green pathways through the city.

Central Southsea

Charlotte Gerada – Labour Party: Charlotte’s family is from Malta, but she was born in Portsmouth and attended local state schools. Charlotte was the first in her family to attend university, using her education to work for charities like Shelter, which campaigns to end homelessness. Charlotte returned home several years ago, lives in Southsea and recently had her baby, Aryana. Charlotte has been an active councillor for Central Southsea, supporting hundreds of residents with individual casework. She’s secured more planters and trees, CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping and traffic calming measures for several roads. Charlotte’s proud that she campaigned with stroke survivors to save the Portsmouth Stroke Recovery Service, secured £500k for a road safety fund and pushed for action to clean up Portsmouth’s streets. Charlotte’s a school governor at Brambles Infant School and Nursery, Co-Founded Platform Women’s Network and received an Inspirational Women of Portsmouth award for Covid-19 mutual aid work.

Dillon Jarman – The Green Party: We all deserve a city and country that works well for us, that puts us first, has a fair economy for all, and actively protects us from the climate crisis. As a long time resident of Portsmouth, I want to see and help deliver greater and cheaper access to public transport, clean waters all round our island and better and well-funded services. We need greater action taken to tackle these issues which has been lacking from the major parties. We need Green voices in the council to help deliver this.

Felix Totolici – Liberal Democrats: My name is Felix Totolici and I’m standing to be a councillor in Central Southsea. I’ve lived in Portsmouth with my family for 14 years, first working as a taxi driver, then graduating from Portsmouth University. Now I’m training to be a social worker. I like to work hard and want to give something back to a community that has welcomed me. I noticed how hard Cllr Suzy Horton works for our local area and I want to help her be able to do even more as her co-councillor. As a taxi driver, I know our area like the back of my hand. I also know all the challenges it faces: crowded streets, a lack of green spaces, and various forms of anti-social behaviour. I have been talking with people on the doorstep and helping make our area ‘clean and green’ even if that means picking up the litter myself.

Charles Dickens

Raj Ghosh – Labour Party: Raj has lived in Portsmouth all his life and is a qualified teacher and registered social worker. He has worked in children’s homes, residential units and taught in local schools. Through his work and volunteering, Raj has wide experience of working with people with behavioural difficulties, mental health conditions and autism. He is a Shared Lives carer, supporting an adult with learning disabilities in his home. Raj is passionate about providing opportunities for young people to participate in sport. He is a wrestling coach, a martial arts and judo instructor as well as a boxing tutor and Football Association coach. He has worked and volunteered for local organisations such as Enable Ability, Pompey in the Community and Portsmouth FoodCycle. Working alongside Councillor Yinka Adeniran, Raj is tackling fly tipping and litter in Buckland Landport, Somers Town and Buckland, issues highlighted by local residents.

Miles Plested – Green Party: I have been active in the local community of Charles Dickens Ward for many years, I work for Inter Activ, a charity based at Landport Community Centre as a skills coach teaching adults with disabilities and working from personal experiences, I’m keen to highlight the many local issues which affect people with disabilities and mental health. Transport, recycling, conserving our green spaces and implementing green alternatives – Giving Charles Dickens Ward a Green voice.

Renu Raj – Liberal Democrats: Dr. Renu Raj is vying to represent the Charles Dickens ward as the next Councillor, driven by firsthand observations of health disparities among residents, fueling her advocacy for enhanced healthcare services. Renowned as an international mediator expert and CEO of Radanks mediation training and services, Dr. Raj exhibits exceptional problem-solving skills and a profound dedication to listening to community voices. She champions proactive leadership, stressing the urgency of tackling pressing issues and amplifying community concerns. Leveraging the Liberal Democrats’ history of effective governance, Dr. Raj pledges to continue supporting residents affected by the cost-of-living crisis. With a commitment to prioritising Charles Dickens residents’ needs, she promises to place their interests at the forefront. Her main priorities encompass improving accessibility and efficiency of GP appointments, ensuring clean water, and promoting safer streets for all residents. As a staunch advocate for the ward, Dr. Raj vows to address local concerns and build a brighter future for the community, echoing the motto, “For the people, with the people, and with a strong voice.”

Copnor

Andy Butterworth – Labour Party: Andy has lived in the ward for 28 years. His three sons were all born in Portsmouth and educated at local state schools. He is a full-time carer for his youngest son, who is 25 and has Downs Syndrome. Andy has a record of service in his community. He volunteers for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, and following his retirement as a teacher, he now mentors vulnerable secondary school students. For many years he helped manage a team in the Portsmouth Youth Football League. Andy’s family was among thousands affected by the closure of GP services in Stubbington Avenue and problems accessing NHS dentistry in Copnor. He said: “We’ve been so badly let down in recent years. I will listen carefully to all in our community and bring people together to tackle our shared challenges to build a healthier, more resilient city.”

James Howitt – Liberal Democrats: I’ve lived in Portsmouth for over 10 years and live here in Copnor. My children attend a local school. Working in the railway industry, I am keen on transport issues. I decided to join the Lib Dems because I saw that, while other councils are scaling back their public transport, here they can invest more, improving and extending local bus services, providing free travel weekends, and reduced fares for younger people. In Copnor, the Conservatives have taken it for granted. I think we deserve more from our local councillors, which is why I put my name forward. I’m willing to work hard to stand up for our area.

Tim Sheerman-Chase – The Green Party: We need to abandon old dogmatic solutions in favour of sustainable and accountable systems. Of particular concern in Portsmouth is the level of traffic, which causes parking problems, delays, pollution and climate change. I will fight for more investment in cycling, walking and public transport, as well as requiring development schemes to put these priorities at their centre. Green spaces need to be introduced around the city to improve well being. The city also needs to improve its recycling rates, which are among the worst in the country.

Cosham

Amanda Martin – Labour Party: Amanda is strongly committed to improving the city she grew up in. A dedicated Pompey fan, she is mum to three sons, one of whom serves in the Royal Navy, and knows how hard raising a family can be, especially when times are tough. She was a teacher in the city for 24 years, 14 at Court Lane School, and was a school governor and trade union rep. She now works for a headteachers’ union. Amanda is a trustee of local and national charities with a focus on children, families and women. Key issues she wants to help tackle in the ward include potholes, speeding, anti-social behaviour and clearing the streets of rubbish. She said: “With a strong background in campaigning for positive community change, I will work hard to fight for the issues that matter to residents in Cosham and Wymering.”

Josie McNally – The Green Party: Josie has been a Green Party member since about 2015, joining because the major parties weren’t – and still aren’t – doing enough to tackle climate change. Her day job is as an IT project manager, mostly working for small charities. She’s lived in Portsmouth since October 2022 and loves living near the sea and kayaking on the Portsmouth and Langstone harbours.

Julie Spurgeon – Liberal Democrats: I have lived in Portsmouth since 1984. I worked at IBM for 27 years and have been teaching at the University of Portsmouth for a number of years. While they don’t get much credit for it, the Lib Dem-led council has been working hard for the north of the city, investing in new sports facilities at King George V playing fields and working with the police to crack down on illegal car races, which we all know, are a nuisance for noise and a safety concern. In my spare time, I collect art and love the work of local street artists like My Dog Sighs, M-0ne, Fark and Roo and I have been a season ticket holder at Portsmouth for more years than I would like to admit!

Drayton and Farlington

Ian Ayres – Labour Party: Ian has lived and worked in Portsmouth for 40 years, settling in Drayton 27 years ago. He has worked with many local organisations including housing associations and charities such as Age UK. His work has involved dealing with home energy efficiency, environmental improvements and fundraising. He believes key issues affecting Drayton and Farlington include improving drainage systems, holding Southern Water to account over its management of wastewater and its plans to run a supply pipeline along the slopes of Portsdown Hill, and making the case for the future of Farlington Marshes and renewed investment in the sea wall. He said: “I believe in a sense of community and the need for politicians to stay in touch. Our precious green spaces need to be protected – so many valuable community resources have been lost under this government with no thought to the consequences.”

Paul Bleachy – The Green Party: So many people feel anxiety and fear over the climate crisis, but I want to give you hope. It’s not too late to turn the tides. (Quite literally in Portsmouth’s case.) I am hopeful that Portsmouth City Council will start enacting meaningful chances needed to cut pollution, reduce waste, and protect the people of Portsmouth. That’s why I’ve spent every Friday this year outside the Civic Offices in a Greta-style protest to call attention to the issue of our lives. However, given the track record of our councillors, that urgently needed change is much more likely with a Green in office. As a gardener, I know all about reaping what I sow. With your help Drayton and Farlington, we can plant the seeds of progress and bring about a better tomorrow.

Claire Udy – Liberal Democrats: I am a lifelong Portsmouth resident and care passionately about our community and the environment. I am deeply concerned about the illegal sewage dumping in Langstone Harbour and the effect it has on Farlington Marshes and marine life in the harbour. Locally, the Lib Dems are doing so much for environmental causes, such as introducing food waste recycling and massively increasing the tree canopy across Portsmouth. We are now one of the top councils in the country for tree planting. But most importantly, I will be an advocate and a voice for residents. Helping people is something I instinctively do, which is why I am standing for election.

Eastney and Craneswater

Edward Batterbury – Labour Party: Edward lives in Eastney and Craneswater and is proud to come from a Portsmouth family who have lived and worked here for generations. His particular interests are health, social care and diversity. His family have links to the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Ministry of Defence so veteran welfare is also high on his agenda. Edward champions the rich diversity of Portsmouth, volunteering with a charity supporting race equality. Edward currently works in the fitness and leisure industry. Edward is a member of his GP’s patient participation group speaking up for patients and carers. While campaigning about the lack of dentists in Portsmouth, Edward was interviewed on local television about his personal difficulties getting access to NHS dental care. Passionate about making Portsmouth a better place to live and work, Edward is listening to your concerns, worries and ideas by calling on Eastney and Craneswater residents.

Nicholas Dorrington – Liberal Democrats: I’m Nick and I live right in the heart of Eastney and Craneswater with my family. You will often see me around Canoe Lake with my grandchild and dog Tyson. I have my own business which provides local employment and I volunteer with mental health and addiction support groups which I have done for many years. Like you, I care about our local area. I use the same local shops and businesses and care about what happens in our community. I want to give something back. I started working with Cllr Peter Candlish and Cllr Matthew Winnington when I saw how hard they were working on issues like sewage dumping in the sea. I have knocked on hundreds of doors and spoken to many residents to understand their concerns. If you want a hard-working local, please vote for me in the local elections.

Tamara Groen – The Green Party: Hello people of Eastney and Craneswater. My name is Tamara Groen. And I’m your candidate for the local elections. You may know me from my volunteering at the Repair Cafe/Library of Things in The Cascades. I’m one of the folks that gets you booked in for your repair slot or helps you check out an object to borrow. When I’m not there, I’m busy working with young people as a supported lodgings carer, helping care-experienced young people to thrive in our community. If elected, I would be keen to support refugees and asylum seekers who arrive here to fight back against the hostile immigration system because, in my professional experience, they help make this island better. Another of my priorities would be to improve public transport and cycle routes across the city, so that we can move around safer, cheaper, and cleaner.

Fratton

Stuart Brown – Liberal Democrats: Having lived and worked in Fratton the past 10 years, I know the area inside-out. It’s been an honour to serve as councillor the past three years. Fratton has great community spirit, and I love our superb events like the Family Fun Day, Lantern Parade, and May Fayre. Our Liberal Democrat team have spoken to thousands of residents and have a record of getting things done. I made sure residents got a say on parking zones in the north of the ward, got road safety improvements approved, and permanently reporting fly-tipping. Delivering on what residents want is our top priority, and people always tell us how much they appreciate that we keep in touch all year round. There’s still lots to work on locally; tackling anti-social behaviour, improving our street cleaning. If I am re-elected I look forward to continuing the work already started fixing these issues.

Samet Chering-Alves – The Green Party: Across England, communities are suffering. Cuts devastate local services and corporate profit-seeking threatens the environment. Instead of waiting for the council to do more, we as a community can do so much better and Green Party councillors across the UK have a proven track record of supporting and elevating the needs of people.

Steph Richards – Labour Party: Steph’s family roots in Fratton, where she lives and works, go back over a century. Steph is particularly interested in women’s health issues and for over 20 years was an independent researcher helping to combat SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). Steph currently volunteers as head of operations for a local women’s health charity and is campaigning for a women’s health hub for Portsmouth. Last year she received an Inspirational Woman of Portsmouth Award. Steph is particularly worried about the problems people have getting GP and dentist appointments and was shocked to learn that Portsmouth has one of the worst records in the country. Steph is also concerned about the city’s shopping areas because of the council’s lack of vision. She wants our high streets to thrive again and to see Fratton with a mix of services and shops that reflect community needs.

Hilsea

Emma Murphy – The Green Party: The threat of the climate crisis should have radicalised our leaders. It has not. We’re still watching them putting a sticker over the check engine light and telling us it’s safe to drive. We need fast and effective action on the climate crisis, including expanding the clean air zone, creating designated bike lanes, and increasing what can be recycled at kerbside, so that we can begin to improve our other services, including adult social care, education, and health services. If elected to the city council, I would champion a cleaner city with better recycling, a stringent air quality action plan, and better facilities for the people of Portsmouth. The people of Portsmouth deserve a cleaner, greener city and a Green Councillor would go a long way to making that a reality.

Nicky Potts – Labour Party: Nicky has lived in Portsmouth all her life. She worked in further education and since retiring 10 years ago Nicky has volunteered with a number of organisations, including Citizens Advice, and has helped support young people with addiction issues. More recently, she has volunteered for the Good Mental Health Cooperative, organising creative activities for women. She is now a Wellbeing Walk volunteer and food bank helper. Nicky said: “I have the skills and experience to be a councillor together with an understanding of the issues people face every day. I would welcome the opportunity to help to improve life for people in Hilsea and across Portsmouth. Inequalities in health and education are a particular concern for me. I also feel passionately that our seawater should be cleaned up and the provision of swimming facilities across the city really needs to be addressed.”

Peter Williams – Liberal Democrats: I have lived in Portsmouth my whole life and in Hilsea for over 20 years. I spent several years serving as a Special Constable based in Cosham, supporting the community to make our streets safer. I am standing as a candidate for Hilsea because I believe the city is best served by a Liberal Democrat-controlled Portsmouth City Council. Labour-run Southampton and Conservative-run Hampshire Council are both facing bankruptcy. I don’t want that for our city. In these local elections, use your vote to elect a strong local champion who can be at the heart of decision-making in the city in the Lib Dem team leading the city council—and ‘send the government a message’ about their double standards, sleaze, and cost-of-living crisis!

Milton

Kimberly Barrett – Liberal Democrats: I love being a local councillor for Milton. It’s been a privilege to represent the area I’ve lived in with my family nearly all my life. With the local elections, I am back on the campaign trail to get re-elected. I will try to speak directly to you if possible, but if you see me, please do say hello! You may know me from Keep Milton Green or from my work at Milton Village Hall and Eastney Community Centre. Or from my work as the cabinet member for greening the city and climate change or the Milton community events I attend. I hope you’ll agree that I always try to be positive and constructive and to make our community in Milton better. I’m proud of what we do. There will always be issues and challenges in our area. But I promise, no-one will work harder for you or for Milton.

Arif Choudhury – Labour Party: Portsmouth has been home to Arif and his family for 20 years. Arif lives in Milton and is a community volunteer involved in a variety of activities including food deliveries to families in need. As a community leader with Portsmouth’s Bangladeshi Society, he helps organise fundraising events and community activities. Arif is concerned that new developments in the area risk traffic chaos. Milton is already vulnerable to air pollution from traffic hotspots. Arif believes he has the energy, passion and commitment to take on the role of councillor. If elected he will work hard to represent people in Milton so they get the services and support they need as well as tackling the issues they have raised such as making the area safer and cleaner.

Sarah Gilbert – The Green Party: The cost of living crisis and the continued underfunding of public services are having a huge impact on residents’ lives. I am concerned about rising prices, lack of affordable housing, and widening inequality. We need to focus on ensuring people’s basic needs are being met, to allow people to thrive rather than barely survive. We also need to improve public transport and establish much safer walking and cycling routes in Portsmouth to help reduce our reliance on cars and tackle air pollution. A cleaner, greener environment will help to improve the health and wellbeing of residents. There is so much that needs to change and a crucial step to improving residents’ lives would be to have a Green councillor in Portsmouth. I am committed to helping Portsmouth achieve a more sustainable future.

Rachel Zimmer – Reform UK: I am a local businesswoman who grew up on the Naval Estate in Eastney. I have worked within retail at Littlewoods and Knight and Lee. Been involved in voluntary work within The Salvation Army, The Rowans and The British Heart Foundation. An ex-landlady of The White House and The Shepherds Crook, being involved in local issues was nothing new. I want to tackle the menace of E scooters both private and rental users. Enforce fines for when used on pavements and not adhering to the Highway Code. To monitor the additional traffic and parking issues that the proposed leisure centre in Bransbury Park could cause to residents. Support our local shops and help tackle the growing anti-social behaviour directed towards shop staff. Allow for even more affordable housing to be available within new developments. A straight-talking, common-sense approach to putting the unity back into our community.

Nelson

Richard Adair – Liberal Democrats: Being Portsmouth ‘born and bred’ I know our city like the back of my hand. Having attended Hilsea Modern School for boys (now gone) I spent much of my youth with mates around Stamshaw and Tipner. My first pub was The Beresford – also gone, on the corner of Stamshaw Road and Twyford Ave. Dad was a shipwright in HM Dockyard and like so many succumbed to asbestosis. Mum was an occupational therapist at St. James’ Hospital, both were proud when I joined the police serving all over Hampshire – starting off at Southsea (now a pub!). Now retired I’ve been helping the Nelson Ward councillors for last six years. I’ve meet hundreds of local people; held Lib Dem street stalls at North End shops and surgeries at Buckland Community Centre. Being elected will enable me to bring my public service experience to help local people even more.

Robin Head – Labour Party: Robin is a retired teacher and now works for the National Education Union supporting teachers in difficulty. As a teacher, he worked with agencies supporting some of the most deprived children. He has made many visits to Parliament to highlight issues affecting schools, children and families. He views schools as important community hubs where people can come together and has seen first-hand how this can be a force for good in areas such as Nelson. Robin sees the work of a councillor as vital in helping to shape such communities and is committed to improving life for residents. He said: “I am raising issues about the impact of the Tipner development on schools and community services. I want to make a real difference representing the views of residents to ensure Nelson residents get the services and support they need.”

Duncan Robinson – The Green Party: One of my major concerns is a personal one, the threat of air pollution. My youngest son was blue-lighted to A&E four times before his second birthday with breathing problems exacerbated by air pollution. I would widen the Clean Air Zone (CAZ), in line with resident’s wishes. A novel way we could solve this issue is by creating streets of the future where we rely less on our cars because it’s easier, cheaper, and safer to use public transport, walk, and cycle around the city. Speaking of making Portsmouth more pleasant, I want to make sure we keep our protected land safe, which is why oppose the development of Tipner West. Another issue of great concern is the rising cost of living, especially energy bills. I support the investment in insulation across our city from private housing to publicly-owned housing, which will reduce people’s bills and pollution.

Paulsgrove

Jim Campbell – Liberal Democrats: I moved to Portsmouth in 1970 as an army child and have lived here ever since, now married for 40+ years to a wonderful (Portsmouth-born and bred) wife with four amazing grown-up kids. Portsmouth is in my blood now and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, this is a fantastic city with lovely people (and the best football club in the world). As a filtration engineer, I know the value of clean water, and these are things I know are safe in the hands of the Lib Dems (as demonstrated by their strong stance against the immoral pollution of our waters by the greedy water companies). In 2022 I was honoured to be awarded a British Empire Medal by Queen Elizabeth for “services to the local community” and that’s something I’d be delighted to carry on for the people of Paulsgrove if I’m elected as their councillor.

Patrick Keefe – Labour Party: Patrick spent 34 years in the Royal Navy, and was based in Portsmouth many times during his naval career. His posts included Base Logistics Officer and Commander of HMS Nelson. After an appointment to NATO in Brussels, he moved back to Portsmouth and since 2012 has been the chief executive of both an Armed Forces charity and an ex-forces charitable social housing association, managing sheltered housing schemes in Portsmouth. He is a firm believer in the provision of quality public services as being vital in sustaining and enhancing the quality of people’s lives, including through education and by creating greener and safer spaces. He believes the skills and experience he has accumulated from a lifetime of public service would be of significant use to both the people of Paulsgrove and the council as a whole.

Ian McCulloch – The Green Party: We need a political system that puts the public first, and an economy that gives everyone their fair share. We need a planet protected from the threat of climate change now and for the generations to come. That’s the world we want to create and I believe we can do it. By building more social rented homes and bringing abandoned buildings back into use we can ensure that everyone has a secure and affordable place to live. Ending the creeping privatisation of the NHS and repealing the Health and Social Care Act will help us to restore a publicly funded, publicly provided health service free at the point of use. A rent cap, longer tenancies and licensing landlords will provide greater protection for renters. Standards on air pollution are out of date, we need to implement charges for the most polluting vehicles and support a more cycling- and walking-friendly city.

St Jude

Joshua Allen – Labour Party: Joshua Allen moved to Portsmouth to take up a new job. Both at work and in our community, he strives to help others. Working alongside Councillor Graham Heaney and city MP Stephen Morgan, Joshua is speaking up on local issues and getting things done. Joshua and his team are calling on residents to listen to their concerns as well as playing an active part in community events and supporting local businesses. He’s taking action to make our streets safer and working with Stephen Morgan MP to improve access to our city’s health services. Joshua and his brothers were raised by his mother when his father passed away. Through his experience, Joshua knows the struggles families are facing these days. Joshua has a degree in criminology and works in probation. He has also worked on projects to reduce re-offending as well as working for the police.

Harry Mallinder – The Green Party: Harry grew up in Southsea and has lived here for most of his life, he is passionate about helping the community and the climate. He wants to run as a green councillor because he has seen the good green councillors have done around the country and thinks Portsmouth deserves a greener future and cleaner waters.

Hugh Mason – Liberal Democrats: My name is Cllr Hugh Mason and I’m re-standing to be councillor for St Jude ward. I have been a Liberal Democrat councillor for 20 years, and I am proud to have made a real difference to our area with a record of action in the local community. I am a member of St. Simon’s Church Council, and I have cooked for the homeless there for 29 years. I’ve also helped thousands of residents through my weekly ward surgery in Southsea library. I know the area like the back of my hand, and I know how to get things done. I worked to secure funding for the Southsea Coastal Scheme, which is upgrading and protecting our seafront area. When the Kings Theatre was facing closure, I helped the campaign to save it. My wide practical experience, deep local knowledge and record of achievement makes me exactly what you need in a local councillor.

St Thomas