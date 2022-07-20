PCC reported their site was broken at 8.27am this morning.

It was due to the heatwave over the past two days damaging the servers which maintain the website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now though, it is back online.

A statement posted on Twitter said: ‘We are very happy to say, our website is now back up and running!

‘Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this morning.’

PCC had to apologise to residents when they could not access the resources.

The Portsmouth City Council website is back online. Picture: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images.

They said: ‘We're sorry but our website is currently unavailable.

‘The servers that host the site were damaged by the extreme heat yesterday, and we're working with our provider to get things back up and running as quickly as we can.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.’

The problem also affected the Portsmouth Port and Porticoshipping websites, which are also back up and running.

When the problem arose, they said: ‘The port and porticoshipping websites are currently unavailable, as the servers that host the sites were damaged by the extreme heat yesterday.

‘We're working with our provider to get things back up and running as quickly as we can.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.