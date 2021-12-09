Portsmouth City Council reveals plans for 50-bed 'extra care' facility in Cosham

Portsmouth City Council said the replacement for the now-demolished Edinburgh House in Sundridge Close would provide for its residents who need increased levels of support.

'This facility would be a vital part of the council’s commitment to offer the support that the city’s ageing population needs,' its cabinet member for health Jason Fazackerley said.

Original plans drawn up by the council last year were for 60 apartments but this was reduced by 10 to increase the size of the central courtyard proposed within the development.

CGI of the extra care facility proposed by Portsmouth City Council for the site of the former Edinburgh House care home in Cosham

The planning application, submitted following the completion of a public consultation earlier this year, outlines plans for a three-storey building on the site.

'The proposal would result in the construction of 50 ‘extra care’ apartments,' a statement submitted alongside it says. 'The accommodation would be primarily for people with varying degrees of dementia (and their partners) who are both very frail and more active, including those with physical and mental disabilities.

'The accommodation would be provided as wholly-affordable housing with future occupiers being those on the city council’s housing register.'

It says this would free up more council homes for use by people who do not need such a level of support.

Project manager Oliver Willcocks added that it would cater for people with varying degrees of dementia, allowing them to retain or regain as much independence as possible depending on their health.

Alongside the 50 apartments proposed within the development, the plans also propose a range of communal facilities and services, including a 'wellness room' and shop, that its residents would find difficult to access otherwise.

And the council said it would be staffed round-the-clock with as many as 20 carers on site at any one time.

The care home was demolished in 2019 after being deemed to be no longer suitable.

Plans were recently submitted for the construction of a new fire station on land next to it.

