Portsmouth City Council social care building the Victory Unit which was only open for six years will be flats by the summer

THE conversion of a disused council re-ablement unit into flats could be completed as soon as next summer, a council report says.

By Josh Wright
55 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 4:34pm

Despite only opening it in 2015, Portsmouth City Council is negotiating the return of the lease for the Victory Unit at Maritime House to Housing 21, having decided it no longer meets modern social care demands.

Under plans drawn up with the retirement housing provider, the 19-bed unit will be converted into 10 flats, while the decision over who occupies them remains fully in the control of the council.

The then leader of Portsmouth City Council Donna Jones, the then Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Frank Jonas director of adult services Robert Watt at teh opening of the Victory Unit in 2015 Picture Ian Hargreaves (151491-1)

Until January last year, the facility was used to support people leaving hospital to relearn day-to-say skills before returning home before staff were moved to the new 'discharge to assess' unit at Harry Sotnick House. This was completed in September. The decision to make the change was made in October last year.

Now discussions are being held to confirm the return of the lease for the building, ahead of its redevelopment. A report says this work could start as soon as January and is expected to take about six months to complete.

'[Adult social care] will retain 100 per cent nomination rights to the flats - none will be privately leased - so that use of the service to address need will be maximised,' the report adds.

'A nomination agreement is being drawn up. The cost of the adaptations will be covered by Housing 21. Ongoing, the buildings will be maintained by Housing 21 at no cost to the council.'

Harry Sotnick House in Cranleigh Avenue in Portsmouth
