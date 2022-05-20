RB Retail & Licensing Services has applied for the change of use of the Somers Road unit for Top Store, which opened in November, from a takeaway, granted in 2006 which dates back to its previous use by Chutney Tandoori.
The council has granted a licence to the shop, allowing it to sell alcohol from 7am until 11pm seven days a week - an earlier closing time than the takeaway had.
A statement submitted with the planning application said this, combined with the council's planning policy, meant it should be approved.
'The [Local Plan] is informative and suggests shops should be given a measure of protection and...retail use should, we believe, be supported and welcomed,' it says. 'This was supported by the absence of any residential objection...[to] the recent licensing application.'
Council environmental health officers have no objection.
The decision will be made by June 23.