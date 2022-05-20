RB Retail & Licensing Services has applied for the change of use of the Somers Road unit for Top Store, which opened in November, from a takeaway, granted in 2006 which dates back to its previous use by Chutney Tandoori.

The council has granted a licence to the shop, allowing it to sell alcohol from 7am until 11pm seven days a week - an earlier closing time than the takeaway had.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Chutney Tandoori in Somers Road, Somers Town, Portsmouth

A statement submitted with the planning application said this, combined with the council's planning policy, meant it should be approved.

'The [Local Plan] is informative and suggests shops should be given a measure of protection and...retail use should, we believe, be supported and welcomed,' it says. 'This was supported by the absence of any residential objection...[to] the recent licensing application.'

Council environmental health officers have no objection.