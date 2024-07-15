Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth ‘could’ accommodate 13,000 new homes it has been claimed as a plea is made for house-building targets to be realistic for the city.

It comes as a Portsmouth councillor cautiously endorsed the Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ recent announcement “get Britain building again” by reinstating mandatory housing targets to revitalise the UK economy – but has stressing the need for locally tailored solutions.

In her speech, Reeves highlighted the importance of making “tough” and “hard choices” to address long-standing economic issues, aiming to build 1.5 million homes in England within the next parliamentary term. However, she stressed that this would not equate to a “green light” for any kind of housing development.

Councillor Hugh Mason, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for planning policy, said he wants more thought to be given to targets – especially with Portsmouth's unique challenge of being largely contained within an island.

Concerns have been raised over mandatory house building targets if they are not realistic

He said: “I have no objection in principle to mandatory housing targets. I think given the current situation in the country they may be necessary. What I wish to see, however, is that our housing targets take into consideration context rather than just the predicted increase in population.

“A densely settled city such as this could not meet the 17,000 housing target set by the last government – we just do not have the space. To get 17,000 we would need to take in lands from Portsmouth Harbour, which is very difficult, or we would have to pull down some of our properties and build higher.”

Suggesting a more achievable target for Portsmouth, he said: “13,000 – we could probably manage that and do it without turning everything into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).”

He also expressed concerns about national-level planning overriding local needs, adding: “Because Portsmouth is such an unusual city, I would like more attention to be paid to local decision-making and local needs. The worry I have about Rachel Reeves’ statement is she is certainly looking for all major planning applications to be made on a national level.”

Cllr Mason added: “I can see a rationale for that, but you must take into consideration the peculiar local needs of different places. Being an island city, being largely heavily built up, our needs are unlike most other cities of our size.”