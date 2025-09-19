Portsmouth council approves 52 new EV chargepoints across city

Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant

Portsmouth City Council has approved plans for 52 new electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints across four wards, marking the latest step in expanding the city’s charging infrastructure.

The scheme forms part of the council’s On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and operator Zest.

During the recent cabinet decision meeting, concerns were raised over safet of the EV charging points and the vehicles themselves.

She argued that over 200 “EV’s spontaneously caught fire in 2024, the lithium batteries burn so hot they can take the fire brigade around two hours to put out.”

However, councillors stressed the importance of preparing for growing demand.

Councillor Peter Candlish, said: “This is the start of a new era for EVs in the city – were are starting to put in the process for putting in infrastructure for the city.

“It is being done in a pragmatic way that is trying to locate them close to where there is known demand.

“Also going to places where it is expected that demand will rise in the future.

“There are a million EVs on the road – there is no compelling evidence that they’re particularly dangerous.

“Nothing is absolute because actually a car sitting outside someone’s house is a metal box filled with inflammable petrol.”

The sites will be rolled out in Nelson, Charles Dickens, Fratton and St Thomas wards, stretching from Duke Crescent in Charles Dickens ward to Waterloo Street in St Thomas.

Among the locations earmarked are Garnier Street, Cumberland Road, Ariel Road, Claremont Road, Cowper Road, Ernest Road, Queens Road, St Mary’s Road and North End Avenue.

Additional bays are planned for Cuthbert Road, Bettesworth Road, Brookefield Road, Newcome Road, Whitworth Road and Harcourt Road.

Other areas set to see chargepoints include Thorncroft Road, Walmer Road and Guildford Road, as well as Havant Road, Jervis Road, Beresford Road, Gladys Avenue, Knox Road, Emsworth Road and Smeaton Street.

Belmont Street, Middle Street, Grosvenor Street, Green Road, Margate Road, Playfair Road, Southsea Terrace, St Andrews Road and Waterloo Street are also on the list.

More information can be found in the officer’s report.