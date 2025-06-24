Portsmouth council backs use of public buildings for street art festival

Portsmouth City Council has agreed to let artists use walls on public buildings across the city for this year’s Street Art Festival, taking place on September 13 and 14.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting, where councillors supported a plan to prepare 15 new sites for murals. The list includes locations like Buckland Park, the bridge supports on Anglesey Road, and the side of the Wildwood restaurant in Port Solent.

The same process used for the 2023 and 2024 festivals — including talking with local people and getting their views — have continued this year.

The 2024 festival was a big success. “117 artists created murals across the city supported by approximately 200 volunteers,” a council report said. The response from residents was described as “overwhelmingly positive.”

Councillor Steve Pitt said the council is “regularly engaging with communities across the city,” and that many people are getting behind the event. “They are championing this artwork,” he said.

He also talked about the festival’s work with young people, saying it gives them a chance to use their talents in a positive way. “It’s an amazing programme… showing them that their talents can be appreciated,” he said. “There’s a better way to use them than tagging things,” he added, making it clear that the council does not support graffiti.

Pitt shared a story about a woman from Landport who told him she “hated” a mural near her home and wanted the whole festival cancelled. But when she admitted there were others she liked, Pitt told her, “I don’t like all of them either, that’s the point — art is an entirely subjective thing and you will like some and not others.”

He finished by saying the project “makes the city a much more interesting place.”

Now that the plan has been approved, preparations for the 2025 Street Art Festival will move forward — with more colour and creativity set to appear on walls across Portsmouth.

Residents can view the list of 15 mural locations here.