Portsmouth council debate on local government reorganisation sparks political row

A Portsmouth City Council debate on Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) took a political turn after Liberal Democrat councillors were accused of using it to criticise Labour.

During a full council meeting, members were asked to agree on a statement outlining their views on LGR. The government's proposed changes could merge Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant into a single council, replacing the current system where services are split between county and district councils.

Concerns over the changes

Council leader Cllr Steve Pitt warned that LGR would bring major challenges, including the need for a new constitution, council tax system, and governance structure. He said merging services across four areas would be a massive task, requiring new rules, committees, and staffing changes.

He also warned that non-essential services, such as extra museums and libraries, could be cut. Funding for early support services, bus subsidies, cultural grants, and play areas might also be at risk.

Cllr Pitt highlighted differences in service delivery between councils, noting that Portsmouth repairs potholes within 24 hours, while in Fareham, Gosport, and Havant, residents can wait years for county council action. He added that uncertainty about job security would affect many council staff.

Financially, he said millions would be needed for new signs, IT systems, and boundary changes. He also warned that reducing the number of councillors could weaken local representation and decision-making. Without extra government funding, he said, difficult cuts would be unavoidable.

Cllr Spencer Gardner, from the Conservative Party, accused Labour of trying to hide the national crisis in council finances by merging Portsmouth with struggling neighbouring councils. He warned this approach could lead to worse services and higher council tax for residents.

Calls for alternative solutions

Independent councillor Cal Corkery argued that instead of restructuring councils, the government should reform council tax to make it fairer. He said the current system places a heavier burden on low-income households while having little impact on wealthier homeowners.

Cllr Corkery claimed LGR was being rushed through to shift Hampshire County Council’s £180m deficit onto local councils. While he agreed some savings could be made, he warned they wouldn’t be enough, meaning the new council’s first budget would likely include major cuts. He stressed that non-essential services such as museums and libraries could be lost unless the government provided extra funding.

Labour Cllr Graham Heaney criticised the process, saying councillors were given five hours to submit their views on the LGR statement. He argued that more time should have been allowed for review and amendments, especially as many Labour members were working that day.

While he acknowledged that a Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant merger had been discussed in the past, he questioned Cllr Pitt’s warnings about the scale of the problem. He suggested that local decision-making could be protected by giving communities more control over their own services.

Accusations of political games

Leader of the Portsmouth Independent Party, Cllr George Madgwick, criticised the timing of the debate, accusing the Liberal Democrats of using it to score political points against Labour. He said councillors had been promised a fair process but were only informed at the last minute.

Cllr Madgwick claimed the decision to bring the statement to full council was made a week earlier but was only shared with group leaders the day before the meeting. He argued this left Labour with little time to prepare a response, calling the move unfair and underhanded.

Council leader defends the process

Cllr Pitt defended the handling of the debate, saying group leaders had received the statement the day before, giving them time to review it. He pointed out that Cllr Gardner had managed to prepare a speech, showing there had been enough notice.

He dismissed claims that the debate had been used for political advantage, insisting that all the information in the statement had been repeated in previous briefings.

Closing the discussion, he said: "On Thursday, I have to meet with other local authority leaders, and I need to know what you all think—that’s why we’re here today."

In the end, the statement was approved with an amendment from Cllr Cal Corkery, ensuring that any proposed LGR plan would be reviewed and discussed by the full council before being submitted to the government.