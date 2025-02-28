Portsmouth council hits the road to help pensioners claim extra cash

Portsmouth City Council is running a Pension Credit roadshow to help older residents who may be missing out on vital financial support.

It is estimated that around 2,500 people in the city could be eligible but have not yet claimed Pension Credit, which provides an average of £3,900 extra per year for those on low pensions.

Council staff have been visiting locations across the city to assist residents with the application process. The roadshow continues from 3 to 7 March, with ten more venues scheduled.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, joined the session at the Bridge Centre, Fratton Road, and said: “We believe up to 2,500 Portsmouth people are missing out on money by not claiming Pension Credit. That’s as much as £3,900 each that could really help someone to stay warm, pay their bills and do more of what they enjoy.

“From speaking to older people, it’s clear many don’t realise they qualify. These events are part of the council’s wider campaign to reach people in their communities and help them to apply.

“If you know an older person on low income who might be eligible, please encourage them to attend, or call the council and we can support them.”

The council’s engagement efforts have already helped many residents begin their applications, leading to an increase in Pension Credit claims. Residents who need advice or support can call 023 9284 1047 to speak with council staff or use the online Pension Credit calculator to check their eligibility.

In addition to the roadshow, the council is also offering a one-off payment to some low-income pensioners who missed out on the Government’s Winter Fuel Allowance. Applications for this scheme close on 7 March, and more details can be found on the Portsmouth City Council website.

The roadshow will visit locations including community centres, churches, libraries, and supermarkets across Portsmouth throughout the week. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with applications. Residents are encouraged to look out for council representatives wearing high-visibility jackets, who will be carrying identification.

Pension Credit sessions – where to find them:

Monday 3 March, 9.30am to 11am – Spark Community Centre, Unit 12, The Pompey Centre, PO4 8SL

Monday 3 March, 12.30pm to 2pm – Stamshaw and Tipner Leisure Centre, 69 Wilson Rd, PO2 8LE

Tuesday 4 March, 10.30am to 12pm – Age UK, 16-18 Kingston Road, PO1 5RZ

Tuesday 4 March, 3.30pm to 5pm – ASDA Fratton, PO1 1SL

Wednesday 5 March, 10.30am to 12pm – St Margaret’s Church, Highland Road, PO4 9DD

Wednesday 5 March, 11.30am to 1pm – Southsea Library, 19-21 Palmerston Road, PO5 3QQ

Thursday 6 March, 9.30am to 11am – Salvation Army, The Haven, Lake Road, PO1 4HA

Thursday 6 March, 5.30pm to 7pm – Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, PO2 7BT

Friday 7 March, 9.30am to 11am – Somerstown Central Café (The Hub), Winston Churchill Avenue, PO5 4JJ

Friday 7 March, 12.30pm to 2pm – QA Hospital outside Main Entrance, Cosham, PO6 3LY