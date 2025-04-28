Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

Portsmouth’s concerns about local government reorganisation (LGR) have gone unanswered by the government, according to the city’s council leader.

Earlier this month, Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, wrote to Jim McMahon, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, to highlight issues surrounding the reorganisation.

LGR aims to replace the two-tier system, where county and district councils share services, with unitary authorities that provide all council services. This is separate from devolution, which would transfer powers and resources from central government to a larger strategic authority area.

The government’s proposal suggests these large unitary councils would serve populations of around 500,000 people. It claims that this restructuring would simplify local government, save money, and improve services and accountability.

One suggestion is that a new authority would combine Portsmouth with Gosport, Fareham, and Havant, which are areas served by both local borough councils and Hampshire County Council.

In his letter, Cllr Pitt raised concerns that the new councils could inherit significant financial problems, pointing to Hampshire County Council’s projected £136 million deficit by 2026-27.

He added that Portsmouth, compared to many major city councils, is more financially stable and should therefore be “left alone” from any talks of reorganisation.

The council leader also co-signed a joint letter in March, supported by all 15 council leaders across Hampshire and the Solent, outlining initial proposals for LGR.

When asked to comment on the letter, specifically regarding fiscal stability and the government’s commitment to the 500,000 population target, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said:

“Our ambitious reorganisation plans will put power in the right places so that local leaders are fully equipped to drive growth. This will put more money into people’s pockets, boost local accountability, and ensure that cash can be reinvested into vital public services.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service and The News, Portsmouth, understand that any LGR proposals will be thoroughly assessed, and there are no plans for central government to address or write off debt as part of the process.

In response, Cllr Pitt said: “We have received neither the Government's response to the joint submission from Hampshire councils on 21 March, nor to my letter saying Portsmouth should be left out of local government reorganisation plans, which we stand by.”

He added: “We note the Government's response to The News but would reiterate the ask that they provide evidence that supports this statement.”