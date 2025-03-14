Portsmouth council proposes museum and library fee increases

The D-Day Story museum in Southsea tells the story of Operation Overlord and the D-Day landings. For more information visit the D-Day Story website at: www.theddaystory.com Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 130324-05)

Portsmouth City Council has announced plans to raise ticket prices for the D-Day Story Museum and Charles Dickens’ Birthplace Museum, along with increases in library fees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next week, councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council and cabinet member for culture, regeneration, and economic development, will decide whether to approve these changes.

Museum price increases

Most museums in Portsmouth offer free entry, except for the D-Day Story Museum and Charles Dickens’ Birthplace Museum. However, residents in postcodes PO1-6 and local schools can still visit Charles Dickens’ Birthplace for free. The D-Day Story Museum also provides discounts of up to 40 per cent for local visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support more children visiting, the museum service is running a sponsorship campaign to fund free trips for up to 10,000 local children, covering transport and educational sessions. So far, funding has been secured for 2,385 children, with a focus on low-income areas.

Due to rising service costs, the council is proposing to increase ticket prices. If approved, an adult ticket for the D-Day Story Museum will rise from £15.95 to £17.55, while child and student tickets will go from £8.00 to £8.80. At Charles Dickens’ Birthplace Museum, adult admission will increase from £5.50 to £6.60, while child and student tickets will rise from £4.20 to £5.05. The council says these prices remain reasonable compared to similar heritage attractions.

Library fee increases

Library charges may also increase. Room and equipment hire fees will go up at the Menuhin Theatre in Central Library, as well as at IT training suites in Carnegie, Cosham, and Central Libraries.

There will also be higher fees for inter-library loans, music set hire, and services at the Portsmouth History Centre. Most of these charges will see a 1.67 per cent increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council explains that some library fees have not been reviewed since 2022/23, and a comparison with other local authorities led to the proposal to raise prices.

If approved at the meeting on 21 March, these changes will take effect from 1 April 2025.