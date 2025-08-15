Portsmouth council to decide on speed bumps along Tangier Road

Tangier Road. | Google

Portsmouth City Council will decide next week whether to approve speed bumps along Tangier Road in Baffins Ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal, due before the Cabinet Member for Transport on 21 August, would see traffic-calming measures installed at six locations between Ripley Grove and the A2030.

Depending on road width, each location would feature two to four cushions, designed to slow cars but allow larger vehicles to straddle them. Mini-bollards would also be placed near the College to protect the cycle lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is part of the District Local Town Centre (DLTC) programme, which aims to “support local businesses, provide improvements to the pedestrian environment, improve accessibility for walking, wheeling, and cycling, and slow and/or reduce through traffic.”

According to the council’s consultation, “two thirds of respondents are concerned about speeding on Tangier Road,” with child safety and difficulty crossing the road the biggest worries. “Speed bumps/ humps are the most popular solution to help with speeding, followed by lowering the speed limit,” the report states.

Only one formal objection was received. The respondent supported the bollards but called the 19 cushions “completely excessive and disproportionate for a main road into the city.”

They warned that the plan would turn the road into “a 12 MPH crawl,” harm emergency response times, increase congestion, push traffic onto residential streets, and raise emissions through stop-start driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They argued speed cameras would be a “far more appropriate and effective solution” and requested accident data for the road.

The council’s report noted that emergency services had raised no objections. It acknowledged that some studies link speed humps to increased emissions, but said “a balance is needed” to ensure safety and promote sustainable travel.

It also highlighted Tangier Road’s busy pedestrian environment, with shops, schools, parks and churches nearby.

If approved, the £97,885 cost of the works would be met from the Planning Policy and City Development Portfolio Capital Programme.