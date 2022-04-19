Councillor Terry Norton, who represents the Drayton and Farlington ward, has been named by Donna Jones as her preferred right-hand-man after former deputy Luke Stubbs resigned from the position in February.

Mr Stubbs stood down following comments he made on behalf of the commissioner’s office at a fire and rescue authority meeting about gender equality, which led to a number of complaints being made against him.

Councillor Terry Norton. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190717-4216)

According to official reports, Mrs Jones has recommended Cllr Norton due to their experience of working together at Portsmouth City Council.

In his role as a teacher Mr Norton has helped the police and crime commissioner to understand the risks of children either offending or being exploited, she added.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Norton said: 'I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in and working with Donna once again.

'I've worked closely with her for a number of years and have always wanted a senior full-time role in the world of politics.

'My experience in teaching certainly provides some transferrable skills - this is a public-facing role and something I'm hugely passionate about. I look forward to working to meet the needs of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to deliver the promise of more police, safer streets.'

At a police and crime panel meeting on Monday, April 25, Cllr Norton is due to be confirmed for the role.

The job does not have to be advertised, with the commissioner free to appoint anyone she deems fit for the role.

His salary for the position will be set at 75 per cent of Mrs Jones’ pay, who receives £86,000 a year.

If approved, Cllr Norton will focus on police performance and representation of the police and crime commissioner’s office, freeing up Mrs Jones to focus on visibility and public engagement.

Mr Kenny added: ‘One area of focus for the deputy commissioner will be the engagement with health services. Mental health, and the impact on policing, are significant.