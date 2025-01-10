Portsmouth counselling service fighting to stay open as funding dries up

From left - Gez Driffield, Ester Wheeler and Lisa Platts, all from Parcs (Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service). Picture: Chris Moorhouse

An abuse and rape counselling service in Portsmouth may close its doors in March due to funding challenges.

Family Action, a national charity, has announced the potential closure of the Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS).

If the service shuts, it will mark the end of 40 years of specialised therapeutic support for children and adults affected by trauma from domestic abuse, sexual abuse, and sexual violence across Portsmouth and Hampshire.

PARCS has provided trauma-informed, survivor-centred support through counselling, psychotherapy, group work, education, and prevention programmes. In the past five years, its services have helped over 1,500 people recover from the devastating impact of abuse and violence.

Funding constraints have already led to the closure of PARCS' children's sexual violence counselling services and its problematic sexual behaviours pilot project, with the remaining adult services expected to end by March 2025.

A spokesperson for Family Action explained that the organisation lacks the funds to cover operational costs for 2025/26, blaming ongoing cuts or stagnant funding from statutory bodies and insufficient investment in support for survivors. They noted that while budgets are being reduced or frozen, the demand for services continues to grow.

The spokesperson added that despite exploring funding options with key stakeholders over the past year, their efforts have “sadly” not been successful. They highlighted the ongoing erosion of funding for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) services, citing the end of the Safer Streets Programme.

Lisa Platts, operational manager for PARCS, stressed the service’s importance as a “lifeline” for the community.

She said: “Without sustainable funding, we risk leaving survivors without the support they need to heal and thrive. We are calling on funders, stakeholders, and the community to join us in preserving this vital service.

“We don’t want to simply manage the aftermath of abuse - we want to create a future where healing and prevention are prioritised.”

Portsmouth city councillor Charlotte Gerada, leader of the Labour group, described PARCS’ work as “critical” due to the ongoing prevalence of VAWG in society. She urged individuals and organisations to contact PARCS directly with offers of support.

Family Action has reached out to various stakeholders to secure funding for its work. The charity has applied for a four-year grant from the Big Lottery Fund, although the outcome remains uncertain. It has also requested one-year operational funding from Portsmouth City Council but has yet to receive a response.

Additionally, letters were sent to MPs Stephen Morgan and Jess Phillips to highlight the national funding crisis for VAWG services. However, no funding has been confirmed.

Discussions are ongoing with the local Office for Police and Crime Commissioner, with the possibility of a flatlined one-year funding extension for part of the service.