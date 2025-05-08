Portsmouth creatives invited to apply for match funding scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Creatives in Portsmouth can access a match-funding scheme ahead of the city’s 2026 centenary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Creates, in partnership with Portsmouth City Council, has launched a new match funding initiative ahead of the city’s 2026 centenary.

The scheme offers local artists, creatives, and organisations the chance to access national funding with council-backed support. Applicants can receive between £1,000 and £10,000 in match funding, covering 10 per cent of bids to major funders.

Visitors could enter a room with many fluorescent colours at Hilsea Lido. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council said: "This partnership builds on previous successful match funding initiatives that have to date actively leveraged more than £500,000 into the city for cultural and creative organisations, with over 100 new jobs created in the sector.

“Working in partnership with Portsmouth Creates adds real value to this initiative as their commitment to working closely with applicants to secure funds is a crucial part of the city's creative success."

Funding is open to all, with pots available as follows:

£10,000 (3 pots) – for projects seeking up to £100,000

£5,000 (2 pots) – for up to £50,000

£3,000 (18 pots) – for up to £30,000

£1,000 (2 pots) – for up to £10,000

Match funding can be used to strengthen applications to national and sector-specific funding bodies, such as Arts Council England, National Lottery Funds, British Film Institute (BFI), Heritage Lottery Fund and Immersive UK.

Portsmouth Creates will support applicants through the process, helping refine proposals and respond to funder feedback if needed. To apply, submit a project overview, budget, partner details, marketing plan, and a community engagement strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the scheme supports a “bold” and “diverse” cultural programme for the celebrations of Portsmouth’s 100th anniversary as a city next year.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis for the next six months, or until all pots are allocated. For more information or to apply, visit www.portsmouthcreates.co.uk or email [email protected].

Applicants must provide a project overview, partner details, a full budget including match funds, a marketing plan, a community engagement strategy, an evaluation approach, and post-2026 legacy plans.