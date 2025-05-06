Portsmouth cyclists offered free security marking

Portsmouth City Council

Cyclists across Portsmouth can now have their bikes security marked for free, thanks to a scheme run by Portsmouth City Council in partnership with Hampshire Constabulary.

The initiative allows residents to protect their bicycles from theft by registering them on a national cycle database.

The database, known as Bike Register, boosts the chances of stolen bikes being returned to their rightful owners by assigning each one a unique reference number alongside the cycle’s frame number.

These details are stored on a secure online database accessible to all UK police forces, which not only helps deter theft but also aids both the public and police in identifying stolen bicycles.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “Getting people to have their bike registered and marked for free really works. It gives cyclists peace of mind and helps the police tackle the problem of bike theft, creating a better, safer cycling environment for everyone.”

In response to feedback from previous rounds, the council is now offering bike marking events during weekends and evenings at various locations:

Saturday 31 May, 11am – 1pm – Arundel Street, City Centre

Saturday 28 June, 11am – 1pm – Gunwharf Quays (outside Tesco Express)

Thursday 10 July, 5pm – 7pm – Paulsgrove, Allaway Avenue (outside Rowlands Pharmacy)

Thursday 24 July, 5pm – 7pm – Cosham High Street

In addition, six cycling businesses across the city have been provided with bike marking kits. Customers purchasing a bike or bringing one in for servicing will be offered free security marking.

Participating businesses include Portsmouth Cycle Exchange, GC Bikes, CycleWorld, Pompey Cycle Hub, Cycle Trace, and Cycles@Milton.

Over 500 bicycles were marked in Portsmouth during 2022 and 2023, resulting in several successful returns between stolen bikes and their owners.