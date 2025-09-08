Some are already being redeveloped into housing, community facilities and office space - though some have been torpedoed - including the plans to relocate HMRC into the city centre, with the government unexpectedly pulling the plug on the scheme.
But many question marks also remain over a number of prime city sites where progress has either ground to a halt - or have been non-existent despite permission being given to bring sites back into use.
This comes at time when the government has ordered the city council to allow the construction of 899 homes per year between 2020-2040 - that’s 17,980 in total - meaning that the sites for housing have never been more important.
But it is not just about housing. It is about leisure and retail space - and measures which will bring about a much-needed regeneration to areas of our city which need a bit of TLC!
We take a whistle-stop tour across the city to look at 17 key sites across Portsmouth to see what the future (should) have in store for them:
1. Debenhams in Commercial Road
This one is painful - as the prime site just sits there empty in our city despite it bursting with potential. The former Debenhams store, which closed in 2021 after the company collapsed, still remains empty despite bold ambitions. Developers have come up with several plans for the site ever since - the latest of which was to create four buildings on the site, providing 569 flats at the site of the retail unit and its car park on Commercial Road. The proposal is for four buildings, up to 35, 23, 15 and five storeys, to provide the flats as well as 3,292 sqm of retail and indoor recreation/gym space. Some initial work has gone on behind the scenes, but no formal planning application has been submitted yet
Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Kwik Save, Stubbington Avenue
In 2023last year, Portsmouth City Council reportedly considered using a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to acquire and redevelop the site, which has been abandoned for over a decade and has become a hotspot for fly-tipping. But so far noting seems to be happening. The property remains under private ownership and that no planning applications or CPOs have been initiated. So at present there are no plans for the site - and no apparent progress either. Photo: Sarah Standing
3. The News Centre
The last of the landmark building which was The News Centre was demolished last year - changing the Hilsea landscape forever. It was an iconic building in Portsmouth, used by many people to navigate and give directions. Part of the site will be transformed into a new electric bus depot, though at the moment there is little sign of any works - just parked vehicles. The search has been continuing to find someone to take on the remainder of the site - with 'sale agreed' signs now appearing. So hopefully we will not have too much longer to wait to see what is in store! Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Connect Centre, Kingston Crescent
The prominent 11-storey office block built in the 1970s sits right at the entrance of our city for those people coming in via the M275. After some changes over the years, plans were approved to convert the Connect Centre into 101 new flats. A separate application also sought to convert the under croft into additional flats which was also approved.
However three years has past and there was little progress.
Now, updated plans have been submitted to the city council to 175 new homes. These are still working there way through the planning process so no works will take place imminently. But continued interest in the site for housing means this is almost certainly in its future!
Picture: Keith Woodland (120420-17) | Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog