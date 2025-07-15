Deep bonds and friendships were celebrated between Portsmouth and Duisburg on its 75th twinning anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations to mark the connection between the two cities took place last week. Local schoolchildren designed and created Duisburg 75 logos as part of a competition to honour the friendship.

Portsmouth celebrates 75th anniversary of being twinned with Duisburg in Germany. | Contributed

Amelie Allen and Roxanne Richardson, from Springfield School in Drayton, had their winning design engraved on a silver salver. This was handed to the city’s Lord Mayor, Sören Link, during his recent visit to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Atwell, chair of the twinning advisory group, said: “Portsmouth and Duisburg were one of the very first Anglo-German twinning links following the Second World War, which left both cities crippled by bombing. Once enemies, a great friendship was forged out of understanding and hope in 1950, and over 75 years that bond has grown ever stronger. Residents of both cities have made life-long friends by taking part in visits, and we look forward to many more decades of friendship together.”

Portsmouth celebrates 75th twinning anniversary with Duisburg, Germany. | Contributed

As part of their trip, the German contingent visited Southsea Food Festival, toured the new sea defences, and visited Portsmouth’s landmarks. A 75th anniversary flower display was made outside The D-Day Story Museum in Southsea. An exhibition showcasing the relationship between both cities was unveiled in Portsmouth Historic Centre. Rosy Danbar, daughter of the first Portsmouth and Duisburg couple - Doreen and Heinz - was among the visiting party to share her family stories.

Fellow Springfield School pupils, Ashmika Sujith and Emma Butcher, won best concept for their logo design. During the anniversary trip, Lord Mayor Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson unveiled a selection of German books available at the Central Library. Many have been donated to schools local that teach German.

The hope is this will continue the tradition of exchanging books since the cities were twinned in 1950. Over 75,000 people from the two cities are estimated to have taken part in exchanges since.