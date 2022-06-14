A decision on the Edinburgh House scheme, which was submitted at the end of November, will be made by Portsmouth City Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

Should it be approved, the fully-affordable development would provide housing for people on the housing register with residents supported by 24-hour staffing by carers through the council's social care department.

A CGI of how the extra care centre planned for the site of Edinburgh House in Cosham Portsmouth could look

Hundreds of people attended two consultation events in September last year to find out details of the development. Of the 146 people who filled in a questionnaire on the scheme, 96 per cent outlined their support for it.

The project has also been welcomed by health leaders in the city who said higher quality housing provision would improve people's wellbeing.

‘Public Health has provided feedback in support of the application given its objective to provide appropriate housing and enable as much independence as possible for residents with dementia, physical and learning disabilities,' health development manager Bethan Mose said.

‘The ethos [of the project] firmly supports the public health principle of prevention and recognises the links between appropriate housing and quality of life.’

The former care home was demolished in 2020 after it was deemed to be no longer suitable and that it should be replaced by the new three-storey facility.

A final decision on whether to grant planning permission will be made by councillors although they will be asked to approve it.

‘The proposed development would make an efficient use of previously developed land and help in addressing identified housing need within the city, providing 50 residential units for vulnerable persons on the council's housing register, overseen by adult social care services,’ a report published ahead of the meeting says.

However it does recommend a condition be added to any planning permission requiring the affordable housing provision to be made permanent.