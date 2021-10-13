Residents taking part in an engagement event about plans for Cosham. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Members of the public viewed proposals for the old Edinburgh House site at a public open drop-in session at Cosham library.

Portsmouth City Council is poised to build an eco-friendly 50-apartment development that offers specialist care to people living with dementia. It would also provide accommodation for trained, skilled staff to make sure residents are safe and secure at all times and to provide onsite care and support should it be needed.

It comes after Edinburgh House, on the corner of Southampton Road and Sundridge Close, was demolished in 2019.

Cabinet member for health, wellbeing and social care, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, said: '’This facility would be a vital part of the council's commitment to offer the support that the city's ageing population needs.

‘The public open drop-in session proved to be a great success. It was promising to see so many in attendance. We're delighted that the local community are very much involved with these plans for the council's first ever extra care dementia community, and we will keep up this level of public engagement as plans progress.’

The proposed building would be a flat-roofed part two-storey, part three-storey structure with a four-sided layout enclosing a central courtyard garden. The site would also include 24 extra car parking spaces, including three accessible parking bays and the apartments would be allocated to people, with a specific need, on the council's housing register.

During the engagement event 146 people gave their feedback through forms and an online survey, with 141 responding positively to the plans. Many agreed that it was a much-needed community, with comments praising the design and the quality of care that will be offered.

Resident Shaan Novitzki said: ‘I think the plans for the dementia facility are fantastic.

‘It's a great opportunity for people with dementia, a lot of open space in the courtyard area. It's just a great opportunity for the community.’

Portsmouth City Council will be back at Cosham Library this Saturday (October 16) from 10am - 1pm to talk to residents about the new draft local plan which they are asking for feedback on until 31 October 2021.

