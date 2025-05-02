Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth could soon form a new international friendship with the town of Birzeit in Palestine, as councillors prepare to discuss the proposal next week.

The discussion follows a motion passed at Full Council in December 2023, which called for the city to establish a link with a Palestinian counterpart to balance its long-standing sister city relationship with Haifa, Israel - formed in 1963.

A report by Portsmouth City Council's director of culture, leisure and regulatory services recommends Birzeit as a suitable candidate. Located just north of Ramallah, in the West Bank, the historic town is home to a well-regarded university and numerous archaeological sites, including structures dating back to the Mamluk and Ottoman periods.

Plans to form a link with a Palestinian city were put on hold due to heightened tensions in the region. However, following discussions with the Britain Palestine Friendship and Twinning Network, the town of Birzeit has been suggested as a city that is “keen to make international links.” The BPFTN has recommended beginning with a friendship link, which could later develop into a Sister City relationship if the partnership proves successful.

Birzeit is considered to be a predominantly Christian town, there are three churches, one Greek Orthodox, one Roman Catholic and one Episcopal/Anglican.

According to the report, the town has a reputation for stability as it is not in a military operation area. Its university ranks among the top three in the Palestinian territories and maintains partnerships with several UK institutions.

The nearby Palestinian Museum also offers potential for cultural collaboration, aiming to connect Palestinians across the world through digital archives and international exhibitions.

Despite its cultural and educational assets, the report acknowledges the proposed link is unlikely to provide immediate opportunities for trade or investment. Instead, the focus would be on fostering mutual understanding and shared perspectives between the two cities.

Portsmouth currently maintains 13 international links of varying engagement levels, though council funding for these connections was removed in 2014. Any new partnerships must now demonstrate clear value, especially given the limited resources available.

Twinning, or sister cities, is a practice that followed the Second World War to foster diplomatic ties between nations.