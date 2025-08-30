Anti-immigration demonstrators, carrying placards and flags, formed up in Eastney Esplanade just after 1.30pm. Anti-racism protestors came out in opposition, playing musical instruments in an attempt to drone out the noise.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said no incidents took place during the demonstrations. Officers were pictured in vicinity of both groups, keeping them separate from each other.

“The protest was peaceful and passed without any incidents reported to police during the event,” the spokesperson added. “Our priority with protests is always public safety.

“Policing these events requires us to balance the rights of those lawfully protesting, and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe.”

Demonstrations have taken place throughout this month. The largest was in Waterlooville, where hundreds gathered to demonstrate against planned asylum seeker accommodation. Those plans have since been shelved.

