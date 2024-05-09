Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth Independent Party have set out their ambitions after making gains at the local elections.

The non-politically aligned party gained three seats in Hilsea, Cosham and Copnor while the party leader, Councillor George Madgwick, retained his seat in Paulsgrove. In last year’s election, the number of PIP councillors doubled from three to six, after this year’s results they now have nine councillors sitting across four wards in the north of the city.

Cllr Madgwick said the party’s growth is down to their direct focus on local issues and is targeting being in control of the council in two years. “We’re not distracted by any form of national policy-making or frameworks or agendas which means we’re solely focused on representing the residents,” he said. “Unlike the national parties, we dedicate 100 per cent of our time purely to the local area and community. Our councillors are ultra-responsible. We hold regular surgeries across all the wards we represent.”

: George Madgwick, leader of the Portsmouth Independent Party at last week's election count. Picture: Sarah Standing (020524-8108)

He added PIP will continue to represent the north of the city, which he says gets less funding and support than the south.

“Drayton and Farlington is the highest council tax paying ward in the city but they’re in the bottom half of the amount of investment they get from the council – they don’t even have a library. I can’t tell you the last time a non-bus lane road has been resurfaced in Paulsgrove but when you go down to Southsea every road is bright and shiny.”

He described PIP as a “mixed bag” when asked about its political leanings. “We always say we’re centre – it’s hard to put a label on it because we have no whip thus no political swing towards one direction. “I always tell residents to speak to the candidate that’s standing in their area because we do have different views.”