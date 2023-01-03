News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth industrial estate to be expanded after planning permission granted by city council

FINAL planning permission has been granted for the expansion of an industrial estate in Copnor which was approved by city councillors in the summer.

By Josh Wright
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:37pm

A legal agreement between Portsmouth City Council and Marlin Portsmouth setting out proposals to produce travel management and employment plans for Voyager Park was signed just before Christmas, allowing a formal decision notice to be issued.

The project to develop land used for container storage into two new warehouses, described as ‘speculative’ as no occupiers had been found, was approved by the council’s planning committee in August.

The site at Voyager Park industrial estate in Portsmouth earmarked for redevelopment
‘These units will provide modern and flexible employment facilities that will not only add to the employment opportunities in the area but also enhance the overall appearance of the estate,’ a statement submitted with the application said.

Concerns were raised around the removal of parking provision as part of the development and the lack of capacity on surrounding roads to cater for this, prompting a condition to be added requiring this be addressed before permission was granted.

The legal agreement was signed on Wednesday, December 21 and was followed by the decision notice for the application being published on Friday, December 30.

Planning applications sent to Portsmouth City Council are first considered by the council’s officers, who then put forward a recommendation to a planning committee made up of city councillors.