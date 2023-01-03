Portsmouth industrial estate to be expanded after planning permission granted by city council

A legal agreement between Portsmouth City Council and Marlin Portsmouth setting out proposals to produce travel management and employment plans for Voyager Park was signed just before Christmas, allowing a formal decision notice to be issued.

The project to develop land used for container storage into two new warehouses, described as ‘speculative’ as no occupiers had been found, was approved by the council’s planning committee in August.

‘These units will provide modern and flexible employment facilities that will not only add to the employment opportunities in the area but also enhance the overall appearance of the estate,’ a statement submitted with the application said.

Concerns were raised around the removal of parking provision as part of the development and the lack of capacity on surrounding roads to cater for this, prompting a condition to be added requiring this be addressed before permission was granted.

The legal agreement was signed on Wednesday, December 21 and was followed by the decision notice for the application being published on Friday, December 30.

