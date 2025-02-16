Portsmouth Labour defends MPs after leaked Whatsapp messages spark controversy

Sarah Standing

Portsmouth Labour has defended city’s MPs after leaked WhatsApp messages revealed comments branding protestors as “terrorists” and “Nazis” and included a joke suggesting Rishi Sunak should be deported to Rwanda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groups, which have over 100 members, included messages from elected councillors, local campaigners, and activists. Both Portsmouth MPs, Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin, were listed as admins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by The News, the November leak revealed that anti-immigration protestors had been described as “terrorists,” “Nazis,” and “fascist thugs” during demonstrations outside The Guildhall following the Southport attack in August.

Some messages also mocked political opponents, including Councillor Lee Hunt and local campaigner Jacob Short. There was also an unverified claim that a Liberal Democrat staffer had left town “under allegations of sexual assault”.

Recently, national media coverage has exposed further messages from the group. These include an AI-generated image of a miniature Rishi Sunak holding hands with Keir Starmer, with the caption: “Come on, you don’t want to miss the Rwanda flight.” Another message described Israel as a “failed project” and suggested it should cease to exist.

National reports in The Sun and The Daily Mail have highlighted that some members of the group appeared to defend counter-protesters who used the phrase “Nazi scum off our streets,” reportedly directed at “pensioners, veterans, and disabled protesters.” However, some of these demonstrations were also attended by the Youth Alliance, a far-right white supremacist group known for its deeply antisemitic and Islamophobic views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS approached Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, and Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North, for further comment. In response, a Portsmouth Labour spokesperson said: “This group contained over 100 people discussing leafleting and campaign events. It included a number of people who were not active participants.

"Amongst thousands of messages about campaigning events, a small number of inappropriate comments fell short of the standards we’d expect.

"Portsmouth Labour will continue to campaign relentlessly for the change that residents want, and for the services Portsmouth council taxpayers deserve.”

It is understood that neither MP contributed to inappropriate discussions, nor did they actively participate in the groups on an ongoing basis. The Labour Party has stated it will assess any complaints and, where appropriate, take disciplinary action.

This new revelation comes just days after Labour suspended 11 councillors over another offensive WhatsApp group, in which members mocked pensioners and made misogynistic and homophobic comments.