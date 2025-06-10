Portsmouth labour MPs back revised winter fuel payment threshold

Portsmouth’s Labour MPs have responded to the government’s reversal on Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) cuts, announced last July.

Originally, the payment - worth between £100 and £300 - was set to be restricted to pensioners earning under £12,000. The move sparked backlash, as an estimated 25,000 local pensioners would have lost the support.

Now, the government has raised the income threshold to £35,000, covering 75 per cent of pensioners in England and Wales.

Amanda Martin, Labour MP for Portsmouth North said: “It’s welcome news that the winter fuel payment is to be expanded. This was always a tough decision but I’m glad the Chancellor has listened and acted to extend the eligibility so no pensioner on a lower income will miss out.

“From the outset I’ve been clear that I thought the threshold was too low and lobbied in the background for it to be raised. It is right that we continue to means-test this payment so that it is targeted and fair.

“This is only possible because the economy is showing signs of going in the right direction. We now have the highest growth in the G7, four interest rate cuts, and we have signed three trade deals to protect jobs and put more money in your pockets.

“The economy is improving, and we want people to feel that in their day-to-day lives – expanding eligibility for the winter fuel allowance, is another step to making this a reality.

“As always if any constituent is struggling and needs support please do get in touch.”

In September last year, the Conservatives tabled a motion in Parliament to block the policy; Ms Martin had no recorded vote.

Stephen Morgan MP, Labour member for Portsmouth South, voted against the motion.

He said: “I welcome the announcement that thousands more pensioners in Portsmouth will receive Winter Fuel Payments this winter.

“These changes will ensure three-quarters of pensioners in England and Wales automatically receive the payment this year.

“Targeting Winter Fuel Payments was a tough decision the government had to make given the disastrous economic inheritance left by the Conservatives.

“I believe it is right that we continue to means-test this payment so that it is targeted and fair, rather than restoring eligibility to everyone including the wealthiest.”