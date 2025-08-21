Portsmouth Leaders to Host Public Meeting to Set the record straight: Let’s talk about what a mayor means for our city and the future of local government in Portsmouth

Residents in Portsmouth are being invited to a special online event to explore what the Government’s new English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill could mean for the future of local government in the city and how a directly elected mayor could help bring more powers and funding closer to home.

The event, taking place on Tuesday 2nd September at 7.00pm, will be hosted by Cllr Charlotte Gerada, Labour Group Leader on Portsmouth City Council, and joined by Amanda Martin MP, Stephen Morgan MP, and the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

It follows the announcement of the Labour Government’s flagship Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill described as the most significant transfer of power out of Westminster in a century. The Bill is set to unlock new powers for local leaders, improve community voice in decision making, and rebalance economic inequality across the regions.

Amanda Martin MP, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North, said:“Too many decisions affecting Portsmouth are made by people who’ve never set foot in our city. This Bill gives us a real opportunity to put power and funding where it belongs in the hands of local leaders who understand our communities.

Hear from a real life Mayor, Tracy Brabin.

“This event is about giving residents the facts, not the fearmongering. Tracy Brabin is a mayor who’s already delivering real change in West Yorkshire and I want people in Portsmouth to hear directly what devolution will help us achieve here too.”

Stephen Morgan MP, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, added: “Devolution isn’t just a policy idea it’s a practical way to deliver better public services, create good local jobs, and make sure Portsmouth gets its fair share. We’ve seen the failures of top down government. It’s time for change that puts local people first.

“I encourage residents to join this important event, ask questions, and be part of shaping the future of our city.”

Cllr Charlotte Gerada, Labour Group Leader and Leader of the Official Opposition on Portsmouth City Council, said: “There’s been a lot of noise – and sadly some misinformation – about what a mayor could mean for Portsmouth. That’s why we’re holding this event: to have an honest, open conversation and give residents the chance to hear directly from an elected mayor who’s delivering for her region.

“We want more power to fix our buses, revitalise our high streets, and invest in our future – and devolution gives us that chance.”

The event is open to all residents and will include a live Q&A with the panel. To join them on Tuesday 2nd September at 7.00pm sign-up here: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/what-a-mayor-means-for-our-city-portsmouth