Portsmouth leads in employment but struggles with youth unemployment

Aerial of Portsmouth | Contributed

Councillors have discussed a new plan aimed at boosting employment across Portsmouth and the wider Solent area, in line with government ambitions.

Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet met last week to review the newly released Get Solent Working report - an implementation strategy aligned with the Great Britain Working White Paper.

Developed in collaboration with Portsmouth City Council, Southampton City Council, and the Isle of Wight Council - which together form the Solent Growth Partnership - the plan addresses regional labour market challenges as part of a national effort to raise the UK employment rate to 80 per cent. The current national rate stands at 75.1 per cent.

The government white paper identifies six key barriers to employment nationwide: labour market exclusion, youth unemployment, insecure low-quality jobs, gender inequality, skills shortages, and regional disparities.

Across Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight, the employment rate is currently 75.9 per cent, with Portsmouth slightly exceeding the national target at 80.4 per cent.

However, the report notes that this employment rate does not reflect the full extent of Portsmouth’s challenges, as the city has the highest proportion of young people not in education, employment or training in the Solent, at 7.1 per cent.

While £150,000 in funding has been made available to the Solent Growth Partnership, no additional resources have been allocated. Instead, the plan emphasises better coordination between local stakeholder partnerships.

Broad stakeholder engagement has already taken place, with two recurring themes highlighted across the region: youth unemployment and health - particularly staying well in work or recovering in order to return to employment.

Portsmouth faces unique challenges, according to the council’s regeneration strategy. These include the city’s perception as an “old” town “without room to grow”, an underdeveloped weekend and visitor economy, and a lack of high-growth sectors such as financial services.

The report notes Portsmouth’s existing strengths in defence, maritime, tourism, hospitality and higher education, but stresses the need to diversify into emerging sectors such as creative industries, digital technology, and green energy.

During the cabinet meeting, councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, expressed frustration at the lack of long-term funding support:

“I find it a bit frustrating that we’re asked to do this, do it at pace and by the way there’s no more money - seems to be an ongoing narrative that we keep getting at the moment.

“The intentions are well-placed but we do need to ensure that it’s accompanied in future with funding otherwise it will be almost impossible to deliver.”