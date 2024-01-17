A Portsmouth library will temporarily close next week to allow it to have a refresh to make it a more inviting place for people to visit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North End library in Gladys Avenue will temporarily close for the refurbishment for two weeks from Monday, January 22, reopening on Monday, February 5 during which time it will be completely re-carpeted and the shelves painted to brighten up the space. The children's area will keep the same carpet and existing shelving, which is fairly new.

North End Library

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New chairs are being added for when people use the free computers, with some new display furniture in the children's library and new tables and chairs for adults. In the next month or so, a new self-contained office 'pod' will also be installed in North End Library, which visitors can use for private meetings and phone calls. The 'pod' has been funded by Arts Council England's Libraries Improvement Fund.

Read More Two quirky electric Tuk-Tuks to become mobile libraries in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council Leader cllr Steve Pitt, who is also the Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "North End Library will only be shut for two weeks so this important refurbishment can take place, making it an even more enjoyable place for people and families to visit. The full range of library services will be available elsewhere and online."