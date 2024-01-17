Portsmouth's North End library to shut while refurbishment takes place - this is when it reopens
A Portsmouth library will temporarily close next week to allow it to have a refresh to make it a more inviting place for people to visit.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The North End library in Gladys Avenue will temporarily close for the refurbishment for two weeks from Monday, January 22, reopening on Monday, February 5 during which time it will be completely re-carpeted and the shelves painted to brighten up the space. The children's area will keep the same carpet and existing shelving, which is fairly new.
New chairs are being added for when people use the free computers, with some new display furniture in the children's library and new tables and chairs for adults. In the next month or so, a new self-contained office 'pod' will also be installed in North End Library, which visitors can use for private meetings and phone calls. The 'pod' has been funded by Arts Council England's Libraries Improvement Fund.
Portsmouth City Council Leader cllr Steve Pitt, who is also the Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "North End Library will only be shut for two weeks so this important refurbishment can take place, making it an even more enjoyable place for people and families to visit. The full range of library services will be available elsewhere and online."
During the temporary closure, customers will still be able to reserve and renew books via the online catalogue. Digital resources such as BorrowBox, Freegal and PressReader remain available anytime. The nearest alternative library is Carnegie Library, which offers the full range of services, including free internet access. The Mobile Library also makes weekly stops on Wednesdays at London Road (opposite Amberley Road) from 9.30am-12.30pm and the junction of Mayfield Road and Copnor Road from 1.30pm-4.30pm.