Two quirky electric Tuk-Tuks to become mobile libraries in Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of an initiative to promote council services and provide books in areas without a library, bright blue and orange tuk-tuks will be seen roaming through Portsmouth.
Dave Percival, the manager of Portsmouth City Council’s libraries and archive services, said: “We are thrilled the first tuk-tuk has arrived in Portsmouth and is ready to use to promote library services in the city. We have waited quite a while for these vehicles to be designed and manufactured as it’s not like going to your local car dealer.
“They are real labours of love, and the conversions are done by a very small team. Our plan is to use [the tuk-tuks] in high street settings and parks, working with other council partners as well to promote all our services. It’s got special shelving so we can put on displays or we can do book shelving or display leaflets – it’s sustainable and environmentally friendly.”
It was previously reported that the Piaggio Ape vehicles are being refurbished by Devon-based specialist company Tukxi. Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “I’m pleased to see the first of our library tuk-tuks arrive. This is a really exciting development, as the two vehicles will complement the mobile service, meaning our residents are never too far away from their libraries.”
The council received cash exceeding £100,000 from the second round of the Art Council’s Libraries Improvement Fund. The remaining money will be used to fund new meeting spaces and office pods at Central and North End libraries. The fund was open to library services throughout England, encouraging applications for financial support to enhance buildings and technology for various projects.n Each Tuk-tuk will have a small collection of books available for residents to browse and borrow.