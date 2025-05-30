Portsmouth misses housing target by more than 1,700 homes

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth is falling behind on housing targets by 1,703 homes over a three-year period, according to the government’s latest Housing Delivery Test.

At a recent Planning Policy Cabinet meeting, Portsmouth City Councillors reviewed the figures, which assess whether local authorities are delivering enough homes to meet demand. The most recent result for 2020/21 – 2022/23 shows the city delivered just 26 per cent of the homes required—down from 38 per cent in the previous result.

Local planning authorities scoring below 75 per cent are considered to have failed the test and must produce an action plan outlining the reasons behind the shortfall and identifying ways to address it.

Council officers cited a range of contributing factors, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages within the planning team, delays to local plan allocations, and the demolition of Leamington and Horatia House—two council-owned tower blocks in Somer’s Orchard.

Councillor Simon Bosher questioned why the report made no reference to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine and its role in driving up energy costs. Drawing on his experience in the construction industry, he said: “Every other month, we were seeing ten to fifteen percent increases in prices” at his firm, which he argued would have discouraged developers from breaking ground on schemes they had permission for.

A March 2022 report from the Federation of Master Builders found that building material costs had risen by 10 per cent on average—and by up to 20 per cent for energy-intensive products such as steel, bricks, plastics and ceramics.

Councillor Hugh Mason, cabinet member for planning policy, challenged the government’s stance that the city has an inadequate housing supply, asking why property prices remain comparatively low.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average price paid by first-time buyers in Portsmouth in March was £233,000. That compares with £476,000 across the South East and £332,000 in Great Britain as a whole.

In response, Ian Maguire, the council’s chief planner, replied: “How long is a piece of string?” He said the council did not hold an official position on house prices, but noted that markets vary across the country.

He added that high levels of deprivation in Portsmouth – “abnormal” compared to the wider South East – may contribute to lower property values due to lower household incomes.

He also mentioned other potential influences, such as crime and the perceived quality of public spaces, though he said these were not considered particular issues in Portsmouth.

Officers added that approval of the council’s new Local Plan, which ideally would be adopted in 2027, would help introduce more “realistic” housing targets for the city.