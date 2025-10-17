Portsmouth mourns ‘Gentleman Jim’ Patey after a lifetime of service

Jim Patey and Princess Diana | Jim Patey and Princess Diana

Family members and local politicians have paid tribute to former Lord Mayor Jim Patey, honouring nearly four decades of dedicated service to Portsmouth.

Known fondly as ‘Gentleman Jim’, he spent a lifetime serving his community with warmth, integrity and humility.

Born in 1933 in Bucklebury into a family of dairy farmers, Jim’s journey began far from the council chambers. At 18, he joined the Royal Navy, training as a chef and proudly cooking for the late Queen during her visit aboard HMS Vanguard.

While serving in Portsmouth, Jim met his beloved wife Joy. The couple have been married for 69 years and share one daughter, Julie.

After leaving the Navy, Jim joined British Gas, whose support allowed him to pursue his growing interest in politics. In 1976, he was elected to Portsmouth City Council, where he served until his retirement in 2014 – nearly 40 years of public service.

Representing both Fratton and Paulsgrove wards, Jim was admired for his tireless dedication. Even years after stepping down, locals still phoned him or stopped him at the local supermarket for advice.

His daughter Julie said he was known as “Mr Paulsgrove”, adding: “It wouldn’t have mattered which party he had represented, he was always voted in because of his deliverance, dedication and popularity”.

As Lord Mayor of Portsmouth (1992–93), he had many proud moments, notably presenting Princess Diana with the Freedom of the City, and welcoming the Queen and Prince Philip to official events.

Jim Patey greeting Queen Elizabeth II

That same year, Jim and Joy led a fundraising drive that raised over £150,000 for charity, helping to establish the Alzheimer’s Society’s Patey Day Centre, officially opened by Princess Alexandra in 1994.

Jim also chaired the Traffic and Transport Committee, led the Labour Party for eight years, and oversaw major city schemes. In 1992, he was voted Portmuthian of the Year, and a year later was awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

'Lord Jim' cartoon

Beyond politics, Jim supported countless local causes – from the Portsmouth and District Alzheimer Society to the Paulsgrove Community Association. He was also Vice Chairman of Portsmouth Players and an Honorary Life Member of the GMB Trade Union.

In recognition of his service, Patey Court, a supported living complex for adults with learning disabilities, was named in his honour in 2022.

Made an Honorary Alderman upon retirement, Jim’s lifelong friend Lord Frank Judd once nominated him for a National Merit Award for his outstanding political service.

Jim Patey with Princess Diana

Current Lord Mayor councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said Jim “was a real gentleman”.

“He knew Paulsgrove well and always worked hard for its residents.

“He was always knowledgeable and reasonable and he always put the interests of the city first. He will be missed by many. Our best wishes go to his wife and all.”

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin described Jim as a “true old-school councillor” who “genuinely cared about the community he represented”.

“I feel fortunate to have spent time with him recently, both at his paddocks in the Grove and at Christmas, sharing mince pies at Patey Court, the supported living flats in Paulsgrove named in his honour.

“My thoughts are with Jim’s family, friends and anyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Jim Patey passed away surrounded by his family in the early hours of October 14, he was 92 years of age.