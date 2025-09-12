Portsmouth MP Amanda Martin appointed to Government’s Education Team
In her new position, Amanda will support the Secretary of State in driving forward the Government’s education agenda, working closely with ministers, parliamentarians, schools, and stakeholders to deliver real improvements across the education system.
Amanda brings with her a strong background in public service and a long-standing commitment to education, children, and families. Prior to entering Parliament, she was a classroom teacher in Portsmouth and the first ever president of the National Education Union. Her appointment reflects the Government’s focus on building an education system that works for every child, regardless of background.
Commenting on her appointment, Amanda Martin MP said: “I’m honoured to be joining the Department for Education as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State. As a former teacher, I’ve seen first-hand the challenges facing our schools and the incredible dedication of staff and students alike. I look forward to working with colleagues across Parliament to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”