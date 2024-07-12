Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth politician has been appointed as a government minister in the Department for Education.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has become the new minister for early education. The Labour candidate increased his majority at the General Election, as both Portsmouth constituents turned red.

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, has been appointed a minister in the Department for Education. Picture: Alex Shute | Picture: Alex Shute

Mr Morgan said: “It is an honour to serve in government as a Minister in the Department for Education (DfE). Education has the unique power to transform lives and with a Labour government we will make educating and empowering children in Portsmouth and across the country a priority once again.”

The politician previously worked as the shadow schools minister from December 2021 to September 2023, and as the shadow minister for railways. He will be responsible for childcare and early education policies. Mr Morgan joins a five-strong ministerial team in the DfE, serving under education secretary Bridget Phillipson and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Labour promised in its manifesto to recruit 6,500 expert teachers in key subjects, open 3,000 school-based nurseries and introduce free breakfast clubs in every primary school. Mr Morgan added: “Our ambition is to break down barriers to opportunity, drive high and rising standards and give every child the best start in life. I’m delighted to get started.”