The leader of the House of Commons has become the latest Conservative politician to be punished for driving offences. Ms Mordaunt, 49, admitted to the offence of driving her car at 49mph in a 40mph zone.

The offence on July 4, 2022, was days before former prime minister Boris Johnson quit his post and prompted her to launch her first campaign for the seat at no 10 Downing Street. According to court documents, Ms Mordaunt admitted to driving her Mini Cooper S at 49mph along the A3 near Tibbet’s Corner in Putney, London.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on January 17, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

She was caught by a fixed speed camera and charged in contravention of a local traffic order and sections 84 and 89(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988, court papers said. The politician was convicted of the offence last week.

Ms Mordaunt’s case was dealt with behind-closed-doors in the single justice procedure at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court. She entered a guilty plea in writing and chose not to go to court.

The experienced politician has been fined £568 and was ordered by a magistrate to pay £90 in costs and a £227 victim surcharge, according to the Evening Standard, as well as being handed three points on her driving licence.

The Portsmouth North MP has become the latest Conservative politician to be fined for driving offences. Prime minister Rishi Sunak himself paid a fixed penalty notice of £100 last month for not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a car during a social media video.

Penny Mordaunt has become the latest Conservative MP to be fined for a driving offence. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

The footage prompted police intervention and an apology from the former chancellor of the exchequer. Security minister Tom Tugenhat, the MP for Tonbridge and Malting, was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel last November.