News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt mouths 'play up Pompey' at prime minister Rishi Sunak after Southampton FC comments in PMQs

A FOOTBALLING rivalry that spans decades has now reached the highest levels of government, it would seem.

By David George
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 1:09pm

At prime minister’s questions this afternoon, new PM Rishi Sunak remarked upon his love for Southampton FC, having been born in the city.

But Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt appeared to be having none of it, with a cheeky retort aimed at her new boss.

Read More
Royal Navy sailor Ian Fleming collapsed and died at HMS Collingwood in Fareham a...
Penny Mordaunt's love of Portsmouth FC is evidently not shared by her new boss. Picture: PRU/AFP via Getty Images

Most Popular

It all came about after Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton Test, welcomed Mr Sunak into his new role.

He said: ‘I have some pride in welcoming a fellow Southampton supporter into number 10.’

Mr Sunak replied: ‘I look forward to seeing him at St Mary’s, although my friend the leader of the house may have something to say about our love of Saints.’

Ms Mordaunt, who was appointed leader of the House of Commons under Liz Truss, shook her head and although it wasn’t picked up by the microphones, very clearly hit back with a cry of ‘play up Pompey’.

Penny MordauntRishi SunakPortsmouthPMQsPompey