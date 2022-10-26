Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt mouths 'play up Pompey' at prime minister Rishi Sunak after Southampton FC comments in PMQs
A FOOTBALLING rivalry that spans decades has now reached the highest levels of government, it would seem.
At prime minister’s questions this afternoon, new PM Rishi Sunak remarked upon his love for Southampton FC, having been born in the city.
But Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt appeared to be having none of it, with a cheeky retort aimed at her new boss.
It all came about after Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton Test, welcomed Mr Sunak into his new role.
He said: ‘I have some pride in welcoming a fellow Southampton supporter into number 10.’
Mr Sunak replied: ‘I look forward to seeing him at St Mary’s, although my friend the leader of the house may have something to say about our love of Saints.’
Ms Mordaunt, who was appointed leader of the House of Commons under Liz Truss, shook her head and although it wasn’t picked up by the microphones, very clearly hit back with a cry of ‘play up Pompey’.