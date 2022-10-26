At prime minister’s questions this afternoon, new PM Rishi Sunak remarked upon his love for Southampton FC, having been born in the city.

But Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt appeared to be having none of it, with a cheeky retort aimed at her new boss.

Penny Mordaunt's love of Portsmouth FC is evidently not shared by her new boss. Picture: PRU/AFP via Getty Images

It all came about after Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton Test, welcomed Mr Sunak into his new role.

He said: ‘I have some pride in welcoming a fellow Southampton supporter into number 10.’

Mr Sunak replied: ‘I look forward to seeing him at St Mary’s, although my friend the leader of the house may have something to say about our love of Saints.’